Newington co-op team outlasts Wethersfield in 5 OT to earn spot in final

It was one for the ages and the history books.

The Newington High co-op ice hockey team and rival Wethersfield played a five overtime contest Wednesday night with the Blue and Gold winning the CCC South Tournament contest, 3-2, at Newington Arena with a goal from Sam Davies with 3:09 remaining.

The victory lifts Newington (10-1-1) into the CCC South title game with Tri-Town on Friday at Newington Arena. Tri-Town stunned top-seeded Hall/Southington, 3-1 in the other semifinal contest.

In front of the net, Davies took a pass from sophomore Evan Howard and finally got a shot past freshman goalie Matthew Ruck, who played with poise throughout the marathon contest.

Is it the longest high school hockey game in state history? That’s a great question. There is no state high school ice hockey record book so its hard to say. In 1999, there was a five OT contest in the CIAC Division I finals at Yale’s Ingalls Arena.

Notre Dame-Fairfield beat New Canaan, 3-2 in 5 OT over a two-day span. The title game was suspended after three OT so that Yale could play an ECAC playoff game with Colgate. Notre Dame-Fairfield and New Canaan came back on Sunday morning to finish the game.

On Wednesday, Newington and Wethersfield played for nearly three hours. The game-winning shot went into the net at 11:50 p.m.

Newington goalie Andrew Fogarty made some big saves including in the third overtime when Wethersfield was peppering the senior with shots in the later half of the eight-minute period. From the second OT on, the two teams played 4-on-4.

Ruck made a spectacular save on Davies in the fourth OT with about 46 seconds remaining. Davies stole a pass and went 1-on-1 with Ruck, who made a pad save to keep the game going.

Braeden Humphrey, the defenseman from Canton, made several good plays in OT to prevent Wethersfield defenders from getting good shots on net. The Newington co-op has players from five towns on the squad – including Canton, Cromwell, Berlin and Manchester.

Wethersfield (8-2-1) had a one goal lead before Newington tied the game at 2-2 on a power play goal from Evan Howard with 8:13 left in regulation. Killian Ranger had the assist.

The Eagles led 1-0 after one period but Newington co-op tied the game at 1-1 with Ranger scoring on the power play just 43 seconds gone in the second period.

It didn’t last long when Will McCarter scored for Wethersfield off an assist from Aaron Cholewa feed 1:13 later to take a 2-1 lead.

Each OT period was eight minutes long — a normal period in high school is 12 minutes. From the second OT on, the teams played with four skaters on the ice and a goalie. In regulation, they played with five skaters and a goalie.

Newington 3, Wethersfield 2, 5 OT

At Newington

Wethersfield (8-2-1) 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Newington (10-1-1) 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3

2021 CCC South

Championship tournament

Wednesday, March 24

Game 1: (3) Newington co-op 3, (2) Wethersfield 2, 5 OT

Game 2: (4) Tri-Town 3, (1) Hall/Southington 1

Friday, March 26

Game 3: Final – Tri-Town at Newington

NOTE: Suffield co-op and Conard withdrew due to the COVID-19 protocols

Pool B

Monday, March 22

Game 1: (8) E.O. Smith 2, (9) Northeastern 1

Wednesday, March 24

Game 2: E.O. Smith vs. (7) Enfield co-op

NOTE: Rocky Hill c0-op is not competing due to COVID-19 quarantine