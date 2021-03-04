Newington co-op scores season-high eight goals in win over Shamrocks

NEWINGTON, March 3, 2021 – Killian Ranger and Sam Hedlund had two goals each and the Newington co-op hockey team scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-2 CCC South win over the Northeastern Shamrocks co-op team on Wednesday afternoon at Newington Arena.

The win keeps the Blue and Gold, which includes players from five schools including Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell, undefeated with a 5-0-1 mark. Northeastern, which has played from RHAM, Coventry, Bolton and Rockville, slips to 0-7 on the year.

Four consecutive goals in a six-minute span during the third period broke up a tightly-played contest turning a two-goal lead, 3-1, into a commanding six-goal advantage, 7-1.

Harrison Ranger added a goal and three assists while Tyler Leavitt had a goal and one assist. Canton High’s Braeden Humphrey scored his first goal of the season while fellow Warrior Evan Howard adding two assists.

Newington’s special teams played a decisive role in the game as they held the Shamrock’s power play to 0 goals in 4 opportunities while scoring a short-handed goal. Newington was 2-for-5 on the power play. Newington outshot the Shamrocks, 40-13.

Goalie Andrew Fogarty earned the win in net for Newington with seven saves. Jeremy Warner got some playing time in the third period and made four saves.

Newington returns to action on Saturday night when they host the Enfield co-op team (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Newington Arena. The game will be streamed on the Newington co-op’s Facebook page.

Newington co-op 8, Northeastern co-op 2

At Newington

Northeastern co-op (0-7) 0 1 1 — 2

Newington co-op (5-0-1) 2 1 5 — 8

Goals: Newington – Killian Ranger 2, Sam Hedlund 2, Sam Davies, Tyler Leavitt, Braeden Humphrey, Harrison Ranger; Northeastern – Noah Fleming, Tyler Stone; Assists: Newington – Hedlund, Leavitt, Ha. Ranger 2, Josh Grimm 2, Joey Petronio, Evan Howard, Mike Degan 2, Zach Wall, Nikolas Giolas; Northeastern – Patrick Fromme; Saves – Andew Fogarty (New) 7, Jeremy Wagner (New) 4, Zack Holmes (NE) 25, Max Clark (NE) 7

CCC South standings

Team Lg. Pts. Other schools in co-op Newington co-op 5-0-1 11 Canton, Berlin, Manchester, Cromwell Wethersfield 4-0-1 9 Hall/Southington 3-1-1 7 Tri-Town 3-2 6 Conard 3-4 6 Enfield co-op 2-2 4 East Granby, Stafford Suffield co-op 2-1-1 3 Granby, Windsor Locks Rocky Hill co-op 1-4 2 Middletown, Plainville, H-Killingworth E.O. Smith co-op 1-5 2 Tolland/Windham Northeastern co-op 0-7 0 Rockville, Bolton, RHAM, Coventry