Newington co-op remains undefeated with win over Suffield co-op

ENFIELD, March 11, 2021 – Ice hockey teams across the state are losing games due to quarantines caused by positive COVID-19 tests or contract tracing when students are exposed to people that have tested positive for the virus.

The Newington co-op ice hockey team has been fortunate. They have stayed healthy and have managed to get in eight games while there are teams in the CCC South with games being cancelled or postponed.

The Blue and Gold remained undefeated on Thursday afternoon with a 4-1 CCC South win at Enfield Twin Rinks over the Suffield co-op team playing in their first game after a two-week quarantine. Kilian Ranger had two goals to lead Newington (7-0-1).

Newington, a team with players from five schools (Canton, Cromwell, Berlin and Manchester), took a early first period lead on a goal from sophomore Mike Deegan with 4:54 gone in the game. Five minutes later, Ranger scored off an assist from Canton High defenseman Evan Howard to increase the lead to 2-0.

Suffield, which includes players from Granby and Windsor Locks, got stronger on defense and cut the lead to one goal with a score two minutes into the second period. Elliot Demers finished a neat 2-on-1 break with teammate Ryan Martineau getting the assist.

The teams traded chances back and forth with Newington goaltender Andrew Fogarty holding off several Suffield attempts to even the score while at the other end Suffield keeper Cam Begley was equally strong in stopping a number of Newington chances.

But with just over eight minutes left in the second period, Newington’s Sammy Davies knocked home the puck off a goalmouth scramble to give the Blue and Gold a 3-1 lead which they maintained until an empty net goal by Ranger sealed the victory.

Fogarty made 14 saves in net to earn the victory while Begley made 27 stops in net. Suffield slips to 2-2-1 in their fifth game of the season.

Newington returns to action on Saturday night when they host New Milford in a non-league contest at Newington Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Newington co-op 4, Suffield co-op 1

At Enfield

Newington co-op (7-0-1) 2 1 1 — 4

Suffield co-op (2-2-1) 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Kilian Ranger (N) 2, Mike Deegan (N), Sam Davies (N), Elliot Demers (S); Assists: Sam Hedlund (N), Evan Howard (N), Josh Grimm (N), Blake Blackwood (N), Braeden Humphrey (N); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (N) 13, Cam Begley (S) 27. Shots: Newington, 30-14

2021 CCC South standings

Team Lg. Pts. Overall Other schools in co-op Newington co-op 7-0-1 15 7-0-1 Canton, Berlin, Manchester, Cromwell Conard 5-4 10 6-4 Wethersfield 4-0-1 9 4-0-1 Hall/Southington 3-1-1 7 3-1-1 Tri-Town 3-2 6 3-2 Ellington (host), East Windsor, Somers Rocky Hill co-op 2-4 4 2-5 Middletown, Plainville, H-Killingworth Enfield co-op 2-5 4 2-5 East Granby, Stafford Suffield co-op 1-2-1 3 2-2-1 Granby, Windsor Locks E.O. Smith co-op 1-4 2 1-5 Tolland/Windham Northeastern co-op 0-5 0 0-6 Rockville, Bolton, RHAM, Coventry