Humphrey with game-winning goal in Newington co-op win over New Milford

NEWINGTON, March 13, 2021 – Canton High defenseman Braeden Humphrey’s shot from the point with 17 seconds left in the second period was the game-winning goal Saturday night as the Newington High co-op hockey team remained undefeated with a 2-1 win over New Milford at Newington Arena.

Humphrey gave Newington co-op the two-goal lead after taking a pass from Kilian Ranger, who had entered the offensive zone, circled behind the net then fed Humphrey for his one-timer. Canton’s Niko Giotsas also assisted on the goal.

The Green Wave cut the lead to one goal with seven minutes left in regulation when Jarrett Rivera knocked in a rebound of a New Milford shot. But the Newington defense only allowed three shots the remainder of the game to win for the seventh straight contest.

Newington, which includes players from Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester, improves to 8-0-1 on the season. Newington goalie Andrew Fogarty made 12 saves in net to secure the win.

Newington took a 1-0 lead earlier in the second period when Kilian Ranger scored off a pass from Sam Hedlund and Harrison Ranger.

Six seniors were recognized in pre-game ceremonies – Kilian Ranger, Joey Petronio, Sammy Davies, Sam Hedlund, Gavin Jordan and Andrew Fogarty.

Newington returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Enfield Twin Rinks to challenge the Enfield co-op squad beginning at 3:50 p.m.

Newington co-op 2, New Milford 1

At Newington

New Milford (2-7-1) 0 0 1 — 1

Newington co-op (8-0-1) 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: Kilian Ranger (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Jarrett Rivera (NM); Assists: Sam Hedlund (N), Harrison Ranger (N), K. Ranger (N), Nikolas Giotsas (N); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (N) 12, Logan Lucas (NM) 32; Shots: Newington 34-13

2021 CCC South standings

Team Lg. Pts. Overall Other schools in co-op Newington co-op 7-0-1 15 8-0-1 Canton, Berlin, Manchester, Cromwell Conard 6-4 12 7-4 Wethersfield 4-0-1 9 4-0-1 Hall/Southington 3-1-1 7 3-1-1 Tri-Town 3-2 6 3-2 Ellington (host), East Windsor, Somers Suffield co-op 2-3-1 5 3-3-1 Granby, Windsor Locks Rocky Hill co-op 2-4 4 2-5 Middletown, Plainville, H-Killingworth Enfield co-op 2-6 4 2-6 East Granby, Stafford E.O. Smith co-op 1-5 2 1-6 Tolland/Windham Northeastern co-op 0-5 0 0-6 Rockville, Bolton, RHAM, Coventry