Canton girls top HMTCA for seventh win of the season

HARTFORD, March 12, 2021 – Sophia Mates and Jenna Cuniowski each had 12 points to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to their third straight win on Friday with a 45-21 victory over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in NCCC West action.

It was the second straight game for the Warriors (7-3) against the Phoenix in Hartford. It was Senior Night for HMTCA (0-10) and the home team gave some fans allowed into the building a reason to cheer with an early 9-4 lead thanks to some three-point shots from Sara Crowell and Nyasia Pitts.

“Over the final couple minutes of the (first) our defensive pressure, led by Sam Yanke, Gaba DelSanto and Sophia Mates got our offense going,” Canton High coach Brian Medeiros said. “Jenna Cuniowski and Sophia combined for 9 first quarter points. In the second quarter, Paige Brown and Jenna combined for 11 of Canton’s 15 second quarter points. The defense really turned it up in the second half as we allowed only four points.”

“I was really happy that we got eight different players into the scoring column,” Medieros said. “Our defense on the perimeter and our rebounding on the inside was the difference in the second half. We will need this type of energy moving forward.”

The final two games of this pandemic-shortened regular season are set for this week. Canton will be visiting Granby on Monday and host Windsor Locks on Wednesday night.

Canton 45, HMTCA 21

At Hartford

Canton (45) Sophia Mates 4 4-5 12, Jenna Cuniowski 5 1-2 12, Paige Brown 3-0-8, Avery Brown 1-0-2, Gaba DelSanto 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Avery Miller 1-0-2, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashelyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Hayley Keen 0-0-0. Totals: 18 5-7 45

HMTCA (21) Nyasia Pitts 2-0-6, Sara Crowell 2-0-6, Cyani Irizarry 1-0-2, K. Albert 2 0-1 5, Raeygan Chaney 1-0-2. Totals: 8 0-1 21

Canton (7-3) 16 15 8 6 — 45

HMTCA (0-10) 9 8 2 2 — 21

Three-point goals: Cuniowski (Ca), P. Brown (Ca) 2, Pitts (H) 2, Crowell (H) 2, Albert (H)

NCCC West girls basketball

Team Record Suffield 9-1 Windsor Locks 8-2 Canton 7-3 Granby 4-6 East Granby 2-8 HMTCA 0-10

NOTE: SMSA did not field a varsity team. They entered into a co-op with Bulkeley this season.