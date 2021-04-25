Avon’s Martin and Morgan run excellent times at Back-to-Track meet

SUFFIELD, April 24, 2021 – Avon’s Jack Martin and Carver Morgan got tested on the track Saturday in an open track and field event.

The Hartbeat Track Club in Hartford is continuing their series of Back to Track meets that they began last summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their first Back-to-Track meet of the spring on Saturday at Suffield High, Martin and Morgan ran in the 800 meters with Martin winning the event in 1:55.01 and Morgan finishing fourth with a personal best of 1:58.00. Martin’s time was also a PR.

Morgan ran in the first heat, took and early lead and left the field behind to earn the win. In the second heat, Martin used his strength to pull away on the final lap for the victory. Joshua Higgins of Fitchburg, Mass., and a student at Bridgewater State, was second in 1:56.91 with West Hartford’s Toby Ruffo (Hall High) third in 1:57.45.

Martin and Morgan’s times are among the fastest in the state so far this spring. The fastest 800 meter qualifying time in the state posted in the CIAC database so far is 1:56.1 by Conard’s Gavin Sherry. Only two runners (Sherry and Ruffo) have times under two minutes at this time. Results from the Back-to-Track meet can’t be used to qualify for CIAC tournaments.

High school athletes can run in outside meets this spring as an unattached athlete as long as they have the permission of their coach and athletic director and the event doesn’t interfere with the high school team’s schedule, said Courtney Fusco, an assistant coach with the Avon High track and field program.