Lewis Mills girls outlast Bristol Central for second win; Rams beat Mills boys

BURLINGTON, April 27, 2021 – Lauren Grant, Emily Eichner and Alyse Pasqualini each won two individual events and the Spartans won two of three relays as the Lewis Mills girls track and field team beat Bristol Central, 81-68 on Tuesday.

Grant swept the discus and javelin for Lewis Mills (2-1) while Pasqualini swept the two hurdles races – 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Pasqualini also ran on the winning 4×400 relay team. Eichner won the triple jump and pole vault.

In the boys meet, Lewis Mills’ Michael Johnson won three events but Bristol Central remained undefeated with a 90-60 victory over the Spartans. Johnson won the 200 meters along with the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Teammate Matt Smith swept the shot and discus for Mills.

Mills returns to action next Tuesday with a meet at Plainville.

GIRLS TRACK

Lewis Mills 81, Bristol Central 68

At Burlington

4×800: Bristol Central (Natalia Popielarz, Isabella Crandle, Belvatriz Basco, Sofia Stark) 10:52

4×100: Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabriella Zeller, Madeleine Croiger) 51.3

100: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 12.8

200: Salvatrice Bosco (BC) 27.9

400: Salvatrice Bosco (BC) 60.9

800: Natalia Popielarz (BC) 2:37.8

1,600: Natalia Popielarz (BC) 6:04

3,200: Bella Crandall (BC) 13:31

100 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 17.3

300 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 51.1

High jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 4-10

Long Jump: Lauren Searle (LM) 14-11

Triple Jump: Emily Eichner (LM) 29-3

Shot: Kaleah Richards (BC) 22-2¾

Discus: Lauren Grant (LM) 61-10¼

Javelin: Lauren Grant (LM) 58-0

Pole vault: Emily Eichner (LM) 7-0

4×400: Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Madeleine Croiger, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabriella Zeller) 4:19

Records: Lewis Mills 2-1, Bristol Central 1-2

BOYS TRACK

Bristol Central 90, Lewis Mills 60

At Burlington

4×800: Bristol Central (Nate Deangelo, Frankie Porrini III, Chris Roy, Austin Freve) 8:15)

4×100: Bristol Central (Noah Conrod, Tray Jones, Jason Monckton, Xavier Browne) 47.3

100: Xavier Browne (BC) 11.7

200: Michael Johnson (LM) 23.5

400: Noah Conrod (BC) 56.6

800: Frankie Porrini III (BC) 2:05

1,600: Nate Deangelo (BC) 4:25

3,200: Nate Deangelo (BC) 10:02

110 hurdles: Michael Johnson (LM) 15.7

300 hurdles: Michael Johnson (LM) 43.6

High jump: Frankie Porrini III (BC) 5-6

Long jump: Tre Blair (BC 17-6¾

Triple jump: Tre Jones (BC) 36-5½

Pole vault: Andrew Wright (LM) 8-0

Shot: Matt Smith (LM) 39-0

Discus: Matt Smith (LM) 111-7½

Javelin: Jakob Salinas (BC) 159-7

4×400: Bristol Central (Austin Freve, Victor Rosa, Jared Boxley, Noah Conrod) 3:53.7

Records: Bristol Central 3-0, Lewis Mills 1-1-1