Canton beats Windsor Locks, 7-4, for sixth straight win

CANTON, April 24, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team continues to take advantage of the gifts they earn on the field. The Warriors took advantage of four walks in the first inning to race out to an early four-run lead and beat Windsor Locks on Saturday morning, 7-4, at Bowdoin Field.

Once they got the lead, the Warriors rapped out another nine hits in the final six innings to win their sixth straight game.

Pitcher Nate Lincoln earned his third win of the season, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing no walks. Canton reliever Artie Hayes pitched the final two innings of the game and put the side down twice in order.

Lincoln also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Michael Bronson was 2-for-2 with two RBI while Max Sedor was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Canton’s 6-0 start is the best start to a season by a Warrior team since 1976.

Canton took advantage of four walks in the first inning to race out to a 4-0 lead. One run scored on a bases-loaded walk, one scored on a fielder’s choice and two came on a RBI single from Sedor.

The visiting Raiders (2-3) cut the lead in half in the third inning thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from Ryan Barthel and Mike Jubrey. But Canton added another run in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out rally.

Brosnan singled and moved to third base on Sedor’s single to right field. Brosnan scored on Lincoln’s RBI double to extend the lead to 5-2.

In the fourth inning, Canton added another run thanks to a double from Lincoln followed by a RBI double from catcher Connor Clement for a 6-2 advantage. Brosnan drove in another run in the sixth inning on a two-out RBI single.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they host Ellington (4-2) at 4 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 7, Windsor Locks 4

At Canton

Windsor Locks (2-3) 002 020 0 – 4-5-0

Canton (6-0) 401 101 x — 7-11-5

Ryan Barthel, Logan Tuttle (5) and Colin Hinckley; Nate Lincoln, Artie Hayes (6) and Connor Clement; WP: Lincoln (3-0), LP: Barthel; 2B: Mike Jubrey (WL), Mike Perry (WL), Ryan Barthel (WL), Connor Clement (Ca), Nate Lincoln (Ca) 2

2021 NCCC baseball

Team Record Canton 6-0 East Granby 5-1 Coventry 4-1 Rockville 5-2 Ellington 4-2 Somers 4-2 Suffield 2-2 East Windsor 2-3 Windsor Locks 2-3 SMSA 2-4 Granby 1-4 Stafford 1-4 Bolton 0-5 HMTCA 0-5