In game with 41 runs, Canton beats Suffield for fifth straight win

SUFFIELD, April 23, 2021 – Taking advantage of 14 walks and rapping out nine hits, the Canton High baseball team won their fifth straight game with a 23-18 victory over Suffield in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday.

Canton (5-0) has captured their first five games of the season for just the second time this century. The last time the Warriors opened the season with five consecutive wins was 2010.

Canton scored 17 runs in the first three innings to take an early lead and set the tone. Connor Clement and Nate Lincoln were each 2-for-4 with four RBI. Clement had a double while Lincoln had a triple. Seven Canton hitters had at least one hit in the contest. It was the most runs in a single game for Canton since the Warriors scored 25 runs in a win over Stafford in 2004.

Bronson pitched four innings of relief, striking out six and walking four.

Suffield (2-1) had 13 hits and scored 18 runs – the most allowed by the Warriors since giving up 20 runs in a loss to Stonington in 2011.

Masen Ferrari was 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and two RBI for the Wildcats while Ethan Ryan was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Max Beaudoin was 2-for-5 with a single, double and two RBI for Suffield.

Canton tries to make six straight victories when they host Windsor Locks on Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 23, Suffield 18

At Suffield

Canton (5-0) 782 033 0 — 23-9-4

Suffield (2-1) 007 722 0 — 18-13-7

Devin Brown, Michael Bronson (2), Nick Angell (7) and Connor Clement; Sam Beaudoin, Max Beaudoin (2), Jack Jamrog (5) and unknown; WP: Brown (2-0); LP: S. Beaudoin; 2B: Connor Clement (Ca), Mason Ferrari (S), Max Beaudoin (S); 3B: Nate Lincoln (Ca), Masen Ferrari (S)

Berlin 10, Simsbury 1

BERLIN, April 23, 2021 – Pitcher Tyler Rice allowed just three hits and struck out nine to lead the Berlin High baseball team to a 10-1 CCC victory over Simsbury at Sage Park. Ryan Laubscher had two of Simsbury’s three hits – a double and a triple. The Trojans made seven errors and gave up six unearned runs.

Simsbury (1-3) returns to action on Saturday when they host Avon at 11 a.m. at Memorial Field.

Berlin 10, Simsbury 1

At Berlin

Simsbury (1-3) 000 100 0 — 1-3-7

Berlin (5-2) 320 212 x — 10-5-0

Kyle Jennings, Luke Doskos (3) and Jackson Matczyk; Tyler Rice and unknown; WP: Price; LP: Jennings (0-1); 2B: Ryan Laubscher (S), 3B: Sal Distoli (B), Laubscher (S)