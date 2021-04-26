Ellington snaps Canton’s season-opening win streak with 14-3 rout

CANTON, April 26, 2021 – The Canton High baseball’s team season-opening winning streak came to an end on Monday at Bowdoin Field.

The Warriors had won their first six games for the first time since 1976. Canton got a handful of votes in the latest GameTimeCT/New Haven Register top 10 baseball poll.

But Canton committed five errors and gave up 11 unearned runs as Ellington handed the Warriors their first loss of the season with a 14-3 victory in six innings. Three Canton pitchers combined to allow just seven hits but the defensive mistakes were too much to overcome.

Started Devin Brown took the loss. He pitched four innings, allowed six hits, struck out six and walked five.

Ethan Sgarlata led the visiting Purple Knights (5-2) by going 3-for-5 with two RBI while Jason Lesile had a double and two RBI. Colton Hurlbert also doubled for Ellington.

For Canton, Michael Bronson was 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and two RBI. Sammy Lincoln also doubled for the Warriors. The last time Canton won their first seven games of the season was in 1974.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Granby for a 4 p.m. contest against the Bears.

Ellington 14, Canton 3

At Canton

Ellington (5-2) 102 254 – 14-7-0

Canton (6-1) 101 010 — 3-9-5

Noah Madore, Camden Thomas (6) and unknown; Devin Brown, Artie Hayes (5), Tanner Quinn (6) and Connor Clement; WP: Madore; LP: Brown (2-1); 2B: Colton Hurlbert (Ell), Jason Lesile (Ell), Michael Bronson (Ca), Sammy Lincoln (Ca)