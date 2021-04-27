Falcons can’t overcome seven errors in loss to Guardians

GLASTONBURY, April 27, 2021 – The Avon High baseball team made seven errors and allowed seven unearned runs to score as Glastonbury snapped the Falcons’ four-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory in CCC West action Tuesday.

Avon (4-2, 1-1 CCC West) had 10 hits but made too many errors. Zach Aiello (2-for-3), Ben Angus (2-2, one RBI) and Luke Coppen (2-3, RBI) each had two hits for Avon.

Despite the errors, Avon was in the game throughout the afternoon. The newly-named Guardians had a one-run lead after two innings when Falcon catcher Emmett Borenstein tied the game at 2-2 with a RBI double in the top of the third inning.

In the fourth inning, Avon took a 4-2 lead. Jesse Bernaduci walked, stole second base and moved to third in a passed ball. He scored when Tyler Engle grounded out to the shortstop. Later in the inning, Angus’ RBI single put the Falcons up by two runs.

Glastonbury (3-2) returned the favor scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a pair of Falcon errors to tie the game at 4-4.

The Guardians extended their lead in the sixth inning on Grant Powers’ two-out single to center field that was quickly followed by Owen Stephen’s two-RBI triple to center field for a 7-4 lead.

The Falcons tried to rally in the top of the seventh inning. Aiello and Angus led off the inning with singles but Stephens was able to keep the Avon hitters from getting the ball out of the infield. Four consecutive infield hits allowed the Falcons to score one run but that was it.

Angus took the loss on the mound for Avon. He scattered eight hits and struck out four. He walked just two.

Avon returns home to Buckingham Field to host Hall on Wednesday beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Glastonbury 7, Avon 5

At Glastonbury

Avon (4-2) 011 200 1 — 5-10-7

Glastonbury (3-2) 020 203 x — 7-9-1

Ben Angus, Luke Coppen (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Daniel Beagle, Owen Stephens (4) and unknown; WP: Stephens; LP: Angus (2-1); 2B: Borenstein (A); Jesse Bernaduci (A), Stephens (G)