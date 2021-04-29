Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Granby hurler Abigail Kidd shuts down Canton, 15-0 – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Softball

Granby hurler Abigail Kidd shuts down Canton, 15-0

CANTON, April 28, 2021 – Granby Memorial pitcher Abigail Kidd allowed just two hits and struck out 15 to lead the Bears to a 15-0 win over Canton in six innings on Wednesday.

Loren Mossey and Joelle Daigneault each had hits for the Warriors (3-4). Mossey got the start on the mound and took the loss. Alice Butterfield came on in the second and pitched five innings in relief.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when travel to East Granby for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Granby 15, Canton 0 (6)
At Canton
Granby (9-0)      430  233  — 15-13-1
Canton (3-4)      000  000  — 0-2-5

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Softball