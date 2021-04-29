Granby hurler Abigail Kidd shuts down Canton, 15-0

CANTON, April 28, 2021 – Granby Memorial pitcher Abigail Kidd allowed just two hits and struck out 15 to lead the Bears to a 15-0 win over Canton in six innings on Wednesday.

Loren Mossey and Joelle Daigneault each had hits for the Warriors (3-4). Mossey got the start on the mound and took the loss. Alice Butterfield came on in the second and pitched five innings in relief.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when travel to East Granby for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Granby 15, Canton 0 (6)

At Canton

Granby (9-0) 430 233 — 15-13-1

Canton (3-4) 000 000 — 0-2-5