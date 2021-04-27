Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Mossey falls one strike shy of perfect game in Canton’s win over Somers – The Collinsville Press
Softball

Mossey falls one strike shy of perfect game in Canton’s win over Somers

Canton pitcher Loren Mossey struck out a season-high 15 batters and tossed a one-hitter in Canton’s 7-0 win over Somers.

CANTON, April 27, 2021 – Canton High pitcher Loren Mossey came within one strike of pitching a perfect game but had to settle for a one-hit shutout when Somers’ Robin Gaskell singled with two outs in Tuesday’s North Central Connecticut Conference game.

With just two hits, Canton earned their third win of the season with a 7-0 victory.

Mossey struck out a season-high 15 batters and walked none. She had a perfect game going into the seventh inning. The first Somers batter of inning flew out to catcher Joy Shand in foul territory and Somers’ Madison Hinkley hit a pop fly that Ashley Briggs cradled into her glove at second base.

Gaskell came to the plate and fouled away the first pitch. She missed the second pitch for strike two. But on the next pitch, Gaskell singled to right field to break up the no-hitter and perfect game.

Mossey (3-3) ended the game with Morgan Juzba striking out looking.

Canton (3-3) took advantage of several Somers miscues to take the lead. Shand scored on a steal of home in the third inning and Olivia Daigneault drove in a run with a single in the first inning. But the Warriors scored four other runs thanks to two passed balls and two wild pitches.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to face Granby beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 7, Somers 0
At Canton
Somers (2-5)      000  000  0  — 0-1-1
Canton (3-3)       201  031  x  — 7-2-0

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

