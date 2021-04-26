Big 15-run inning lifts Ellington past Canton

ELLINGTON, April 26, 2021 – Joelle Daigneault had a double and two RBI for the Canton High softball team in a 17-2 loss to Ellington in five innings.

It was a scoreless game through three innings before Ellington erupted for 15 runs in the fourth inning. Ellington (5-1) had 10 hits in the inning including a double along with two walks and two Canton errors.

Pitcher Loren Mossey started the game and lasted 3.1 innings. She took the loss. She struck out four and walked three for the Warriors (2-3), who committed five errors and gave up 16 unearned runs.

Canton hosts host Bolton on Tuesday at the high school beginning at 4 p.m.

Ellington 17, Canton 2 (5)

At Ellington

Canton (2-3) 000 0 2 – 2-6-5

Ellington (5-1) 000 (15) 2 – 17-12-0