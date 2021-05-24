Avon beats Hall by 12 strokes to improve to 14-1

AVON, May 24, 2021 – In the final home meet of the season, the Avon High boys golf team beat Hall by 12 strokes on Monday, 150-162 at Blue Fox Run. Avon’s Blake Barrett shot a one-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors for the first time this season along with Hall’s Cody Brew, who also shot a 35.

The Falcons improve to 14-1 overall and 11-0 in CCC West.

Avon 150, Hall 162

At Avon

Hall (162) Cody Brew 35, Ben Brockway 43, Jack Cote 54, Kevin Brown 44, Matt Ganey 40

Avon (150) Cole Hahn 37, Colin Barrett 40, Drew Abbott 38, Blake Barrett 35, Jack Sherbacow 42

Medalist: Cody Brew (H) and Blake Barrett (A) 35 at Blue Fox Run (par 36)

Records: Avon 14-1, 11-0 CCC West