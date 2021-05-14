Avon golfers beat Berlin by seven shots for 12th win of season

BERLIN, May 14, 2021 – Avon’s Colin Barrett shot a one-under-par 35 at Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin to lead the Avon High boys golf team to a seven-stroke win over Berlin on Friday, 160-167. Barrett earned medalist honors for the second time this year, beating teammate Drew Abbott by four strokes. The Falcons improve to 12-1 on the season.

Avon 160, Berlin 167

At Berlin

Avon (160) Cole Hahn 44, Colin Barrett 35, Drew Abbott 39, Dan Cuyler 42, Blake Barrett 44

Berlin (167) Jacob Lindsay 40, Terrence Dornfried 43, Braden Shea 43, Mike Deeggan 46, Jacob Wagner 47

Medalist: Colin Barrett (A) 35 at Timberlin Golf Course (par 36)

Records: Avon 12-1