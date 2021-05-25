Colin Barrett earns medalist honors as Avon rolls past Lewis Mills

HARWINTON, May 25, 2021 – Avon’s Colin Barrett shot a one-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors to lead the Avon High boys golf team to a 20-stroke win over Lewis Mills at Fairview Farm Golf Course.

The Falcons (15-1) were led by Barrett, wo earned medalist honors for the third time this season. He beat teammate Cole Hahn by two strokes. Eli Pelletier led winless Lewis Mills (0-12) with a 41.

Avon can clinch the CCC West championship on Thursday with a win at Farmington.

Avon 152, Lewis Mills 172

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (172) Eli Pelletier 41, Charlie Joiner 43, Andrew Bonini 43, Aiden Carrano 47, Liam O’Sullivan 45

Avon (152) Cole Hahn 37, Drew Abbott 39, Colin Barrett 35, Blake Barrett 41, Jack Sherbacow 46

Medalist: Colin Barrett (A) 35 at Fairview Farm Golf Course (par 36)

Records: Avon 15-1, Lewis Mills 0-12

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 204, Avon 218

At Farmington (May 24)

Medalist: Catarina Petrovic (F) 41 at Tunxis Country Club

Records: Avon 5-8, 1-8 CCC West