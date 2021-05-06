Avon golfers top Simsbury for ninth win; Hall slips past Lewis Mills

AVON, May 6, 2021 – Avon’s Cole Hahn earned medalist honors for the fourth time this spring as the Avon High boys golf team beat Simsbury, 145-177, in play Thursday at Blue Fox Run. Hahn shot a three-under-par 33 to lead the Falcons (9-1), who shot a season-low 145.

The Falcons return to action on Tuesday, May 11 when they travel to Southington.

Avon 145, Simsbury 177

At Avon

Simsbury (177) Patrick Maher 50, Ryan Donahue 45, Elijah Livingston 39, Cameron Swan 45, Quin Heagney 48

Avon (145) Cole Hahn 33, Colin Barrett 37, Drew Abbott 37, Jack Sherbacow 38, Blake Barrett 45

Medalist: Cole Hahn 33 at Blue Fox Run (par 36)

Records: Avon 9-1

Hall 172, Lewis Mills 177

HARWINTON, May 6, 2021 – Hall’s Cody Brew beat Lewis Mills’ Kyle Goulet by a single shot to earn medalist honors Thursday as Hall outlasted winless Lewis Mills, 172-177 in boys golf action at Fairview Farm Golf Course. Brew shot a 3-over-par 39 while Goulet led the Spartans (0-7) with a 40.

Mills returns to action in search of their first win of the spring when they face Conard at Rockledge Country Club on Tuesday in West Hartford.

Hall 172, Lewis Mills 177

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (177) Kyle Goulet 40, Andrew Bonini 47, Eli Pelletier 44, Charlie Joiner 46, Jacob Hall 48

Hall (172) Cody Brew 39, Ben Brockway 43, Jack Cote 44, Matt Ganey 47, Kevin Brown 46

Medalist: Cody Brew 39 at Fairview Farms Golf Course (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 0-7, Hall 6-2