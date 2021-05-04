Avon golfers pick up three victories

AVON, May 4, 2021 – Four of Avon’s five varsity golfers broke 40 as the Avon boys golf team picked up three victories at The Golf Club of Avon on Tuesday. Avon (8-1) shot a 151 to beat Farmington, Berlin and Wethersfield.

Berlin’s Jacob Lindsay was the medalist with a one-under-par 35. Colin Barrett led the Falcons with a even-par 36.

Avon returns to the links on Thursday when they host Simsbury at Blue Fox Run.

Avon 151, Farmington 166, Berlin 168, Wethersfield 183

At Avon

Avon (151) Cole Hahn 39, Colin Barrett 36, Drew Abbott 37, Jack Sherbacow 42, Blake Barrett 39

Berlin (168) Jacob Lindsay 35, Terrance Dornfried 41, Kyle Carbone 47, Tom Lewis 46, Jacob Wagner 46

Farmington (166) John Guerrea 41, Cullen LaBerge 43, Will Barruss 43, Michael Guerrera 44, Caleb Smith 38

Wethersfield (183) Ethan Sitler 42, Vinny Milluzzo 43, Charlie Martindale 43, Sean Mogulin 55

Medalist: Jacob Lindsay (B) 35 on the par 36 course at Golf Club of Avon

Records: Avon 8-1

St. Paul 168, Canton 193

At Avon

Medalist: Brandon Fyre (SP) and Matthew Downes 37 on par 36 course at Blue Fox Run White

Records: St. Paul 6-0, Canton 1-4

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 205, Suffield 253, Canton 295

At Farmington

Records: Canton 0-4