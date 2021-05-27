Avon tops Farmington to win CCC West championship

FARMINGTON, May 26, 2021 – Cole Hahn shot an even-par 36 to help the Avon High boys golf team win their first Central Conneticut Conference divisional title since 2017 with a six-stroke win over Farmington Wednesday at the Farmington Country Club.

The Falcons (16-1, 12-0 CCC West) beat Farmington for the second time this season, 169-175. Avon went undefeated in the CCC West for their first divisional championship since taking the 2017 CCC Central White crown.

Avon returns to action on Thursday, June 3 when they compete at the Central Connecticut Conference tournament at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain. The state tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 7 when the Falcons play at the CIAC Division II championship meet at Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin.

Avon 169, Farmington 175

At Farmington

Avon (169) Colin Barrett 46, Cole Hahn 36. Drew Abbott 45, Chris Thompson 44, Blake Barrett 44

Farmington (175) John Guerrera (40), Cullen Leberge 45, Will Burruss 50, Michael Guerrera 41, Caleb Smith 49

Medalist: Cole Hahn (A) 36 at Farmington Country Club (par 36)

Records: Avon 16-1, 12-0 CCC West; Farmington 13-4, 8-4 CCC West