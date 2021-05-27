Lewis Mills earns first win with two-stroke victory over Northwest Catholic

HARWINTON, May 27, 2021 – With two golfers shooting under 40, the Lewis Mills boys golf team earned their first win of the season on Thursday with a 165-167 victory over Northwest Catholic in CCC West play. Charlie Joiner was the medalist with a 37 while Eli Pelletier shot a 39 at Fairview Farms Golf Course.

Lewis Mills 165, Northwest Catholic 167

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (165) Eli Pelletier 39, Charlie Joiner 37, Andrew Bonini 47, Liam O’Sullivan 54, Jacob Hall 42

Northwest Catholic (167) Owen Jacobs 38, Jack McDermott 41, Tanner Ostop 44, James Mullarkey 44, Michael Kalinewski 54

Medalist: Charlie Joiner (LM) 37 at Fairview Farm Golf Course

Records: Lewis Mills 1-12