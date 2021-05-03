Canton nine snap three-game losing streak; Avon dominates Bloomfield co-op

COVENTRY, May 3, 2021 – Pitcher Devin Brown gave up just four hits and struck out six to help the Canton High baseball snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over Coventry in North Central Connecticut Conference action Monday at Bowdoin Field.

The Warriors (7-3, 6-3 NCCC) had just five hits but made good use of them. Connor Clement had an RBI double in the first inning, driving in Nate Lincoln, who singled with two outs. Three walks and a passed ball drove in two more runs as Canton took command with a 3-0 lead.

A fourth run came in on Andrew Coates’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center field.

Sammy Lincoln, Luke Maher and Shane Lapointe also singled for the Warriors, who face Somers on the road on Wednesday beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 4, Coventry 1 (6)

At Coventry

Canton (7-3) 301 000 – 4-5-3

Coventry (7-3) 000 100 — 1-4-0

Devin Brown and Connor Clement; Josh Malcolm, A.J. Rooks (2), Vincent Loricco (3) and unknown; WP: Brown (3-1); LP: Malcolm; 2B: Connor Clement (Canton); 3B: Josh Malcolm (Coventry)

Avon 16, Bloomfield/Aerospace 5

AVON, May 3, 2021 – Zach Aiello was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI to help the Avon High baseball team roll to a 16-5 victory over the Bloomfield/Aerospace co-op squad on Monday at Buckingham Field.

Avon (6-3) had 12 hits in the win including a triple, single and one RBI from Emmett Borenstein and two singles and three RBI from Jesse Bernaduci. Dylan Love and Tyler Nyberg also had doubles for the Falcons.

Pitcher Andrew Pederson pitched three scoreless innings for Avon, allowing one hit and striking out four to earn his first win of the season.

The Falcons return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford to face arch-rival Farmington beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Avon 16, Bloomsfield/Aerospace 5 (4)

At Avon

Bloom/Aero (0-6) 500 0 — 5-1-4

Avon (6-3) 448 x — 16-12-2

Brian Acevedo, Cody Chivinski (2) and unknown; Tabor Engle, Andrew Pedersen and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Pederson (1-0); LP: Chivinski; 2B: Dylan Love (A), Tyler Nyberg (A); 3B: Zach Aiello (A), Emmett Borenstein (A)