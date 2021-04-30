East Granby hands Canton a third straight loss; No. 9 Southington blanks Avon

CANTON, April 30, 2021 – East Granby pitchers Sean Griffin and Aiden Cosgrove limited Canton to just three hits and combined to strikeout seven to lead the Crusaders to an 11-3 win over the Warriors Friday afternoon at Bowdoin Field.

Connor Anthony was 2-for-3 for the Crusaders while Griffin was 2-for-4. James Fagant and Luke Guyer each had doubles for East Granby (7-2, 7-2 NCCC) while Ben Lakomy had a single and drove in three runs. With the win, East Granby maintained their share of the lead in the league with Coventry (7-2, 7-2).

Canton (6-3, 5-3 NCCC) dropped their third straight game and managed just three hits. Jack Biskupiak doubled while Devin Brown and Shane Lapointe each had singles.

Starting pitcher Nate Lincoln (3-1) lost for the first time this season. He lasted two innings, giving up three hits, striking two and walking three. The Crusaders scored seven runs off Lincoln.

The Warriors return to action on Monday when they travel to Coventry for a game with the Patriots beginning at 4:15 p.m. Also on the schedule next week is a game against SMSA at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m.

East Granby 11, Canton 3

At Canton

East Granby (7-2) 432 002 0 — 11-11-0

Canton (6-3) 000 111 0 — 3-3-5

Sean Griffin, Aiden Cosgrove (7) and Liam Flanagan; Nate Lincoln, Artie Hayes (3), Devin Brown (6), Nick Angell (7) and Connor Clement; WP: Griffin; LP: Lincoln (3-1); 2B: Jack Biskupiak (Ca), James Fagant (EG), Luke Guyer (EG)

NCCC baseball

Team League Overall East Granby 7-2 7-2 Coventry 7-2 7-2 Ellington 6-3 6-3 Canton 5-3 6-3 Windsor Locks 5-3 5-3 Somers 5-3 5-4 Stafford 3-4 3-5 Suffield 2-4 2-4 SMSA 3-5 4-5 Granby 2-5 2-6 HMTCA 1-4 1-5 East Windsor 1-5 2-5 Bolton 0-8 0-9

No. 9 Southington 10, Avon 0 (5)

SOUTHINGTON, April 30, 2021 – Jack McManus was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while teammate Dante D’Amore was 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI to lead No. 9 Southington to a 10-0 shutout win over Avon in five innings Friday night at Fontana Field.

Southington pitcher Devan Bade went the distance the Blue Knights (8-0, 4-0 CCC West) allowing just four hits, striking out eight and walking one batter.

Catcher Emmett Borenstein had a double and a single for the Falcons while Jessie Bernaduci and Nick Amatulli each had singles for the Falcons (5-3, 2-2 CCC West). In over three innings of work, pitcher Alex Grant gave up five hits and struck out two for Avon.

The Falcons return to action when they host Bloomfield/Aerospace co-op on Monday beginning at 3:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

Next Wednesday, the Falcons will travel to Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, to face arch-rival Farmington in a game that begins at 6:30 p.m.

Southington 10, Avon 0 (5)

At Southington

Avon (5-3) 000 00 — 0-4-5

Southington (8-0) 015 4x — 10-7-0

Alex Grant, Luke Coppen (4), Andrew Pederson (5) and Emmett Borenstein; Devan Bade and unknown; WP: Bade; LP: Grant (2-1); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A), Jack McManus (S) 2, 3B: Devan Bade (S), Dante D’Amore (S)

CCC West baseball

Team League Overall Southington 4-0 8-0 Glastonbury 3-2 4-3 Hall 3-2 7-2 Farmington 2-2 6-3 Avon 2-2 5-3 NW Catholic 2-2 5-3 Simsbury 0-3 1-6 Conard 0-3 1-7