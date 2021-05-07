Canton picks up a win at Dunkin’ Donuts Park; Mills rallies to beat Avon

HARTFORD, May 7, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team got their first chance to play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Friday afternoon and the Warriors took advantage of eight walks to beat Sport Medicine Science Academy, 9-5.

The downtown ballpark is the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies and the Yard Goats host plenty of high school and collegiate baseball games on days when the Yard Goats are out of town.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Canton High coach Greg Brisco said. “It is an amazing field and environment with the announcers, scoreboard – the whole works. Of course, we’re excited with the win as well.”

Canton (9-3, 8-3) had only five hits in the game but they made them count.

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Michael Brosnan scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch and Jack Biskupiak lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in a second run.

Canton extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning on a bases loaded walk. SMSA cut the lead to two with a run in the fifth inning but the Warriors secured the win with five runs in the sixth inning.

One run scored on an error and three runs came on consecutive two-out hits. Devin Brown had a RBI single, Andrew Cappabianca drove in a run with a bunt single before Brosnan ripped a two-run single to center field for an 8-1 lead.

Brown (4-1) earned the win on the mound, scattering eight hits and striking out three. He did walk four.

The Tigers (6-7) were led by Dylan Jackson, who was 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. It was the third game of the season SMSA at Dunkin’ Donuts Park and their first loss.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they host Stafford at 4 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 9, SMSA 5

At Hartford

Canton (9-3) 201 005 1 — 9-5-4

SMSA (6-7) 000 010 4 — 5-10-2

Devin Brown, Artie Hayes (7) and Connor Clement; Yadiel Sierra, Jayden Dombrowski (6), Aiden McCarthy (7) and unknown; WP: Brown (4-1); LP: Sierra; 3B: Dylan Jackson (S)

Lewis Mills 8, Avon 5

BURLINGTON, May 7, 2021 – With four hits in the sixth inning, the Lewis Mills baseball team erased a two-run deficit and snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over Avon Friday afternoon in CCC play.

Avon (6-5) led by two runs after six innings, but the Spartans rallied. Edward Jankowski’s RBI double cut the Avon lead to one run, 5-4. With one out in the inning, Nate Persino’s single moved Jankowski to third base. Brice Waldron’s sacrifice fly drove in Jankowski and tied the game at 5-5.

Alex Varano followed with a single and then Mike Triplett hit a two-run double to give the Spartans a 7-5 lead. Colby Cable’s RBI single to left field increased the lead to three runs, 8-5.

Cables was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Mills while Varano was 2-for-4 with a home run.

Avon erased a two-run deficit of their own with one run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to take a 5-3 advantage. In the fifth inning, Tyler Nyberg’s RBI single cut the Spartan lead to one, 3-2.

In the sixth inning, Zach Aiello singled to centerfield and was followed by Emmett Borenstein with a single to left field. Daniel Bae then ripped a three-run home run to put the Falcons up, 5-3. It was his first home run of the season.

Bae was 2-for-3 with four RBI and a home run while Aiello was 2-for-4.

Pitcher Alex Grant went five innings for the Falcons and scattered six hits. He fanned three. Reliever Like Coppen took the loss. The Falcons have lost two in a row and three of their last four.

The two teams get right back to work on Saturday when Mills visits Buckingham Field in Avon for an 11 a.m. contest.

Lewis Mills 8, Avon 5

At Burlington

Avon (6-5) 100 013 0 – 5-7-1

Lewis Mills (3-9) 000 305 x – 8-11-3

Alex Grant, Luke Coppen (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Edward Jankowski and Colby Cables; WP: Jankowski; LP: Coppen (0-1); 2B: Mike Triplett (LM), Edward Jankowski (LM); HR: Daniel Bae (A), Alec Varano (LM)