Angus helps Avon ‘9’ slip past Lewis Mills, 2-1

AVON, May 8, 2021 – Avon High pitcher Ben Angus threw a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out six, to lead the Falcons to a 2-1 win over Lewis Mills on Saturday at Buckingham Field in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Angus, now 3-1 on the year, walked just two as Avon (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win on Senior Day. The Falcons recognized the nine seniors on the squad.

Mills (3-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Evan Nizkolek singled to right field and stole second base. With two outs in the inning, he scored on Brice Wardon’s RBI single to centerfield.

Avon responded in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Dylan Love reached base on an error by the left fielder and scampered to second base on the miscue. Love moved to third on Nick Amatulli’s single and scored on Noah Gordon’s RBI single to left field to tie the game at 1-1.

Amatulli moved to third base on Gordon’s hit and scored on a throwing error on Andrew Pedersen’s bunt to Mills’ starting pitcher Nizkolek for a 2-1 lead.

Avon had more opportunities to score but couldn’t convert. They left 11 men on base, including the bases loaded in the fourth and sixth innings.

Angus was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Falcons along with Zach Aiello. Tyler Nymberg, Amatulli, Gordon and Pedersen also had singles for Avon.

It was the second game of a home-and-home series on back-to-back days. Mills beat the Falcons, 8-5 on Friday afternoon in Burlington.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they host Tolland at Buckingham Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 2, Lewis Mills 1

At Avon

Lewis Mills (3-10) 010 000 0 — 1-5-3

Avon (7-5) 020 000 x — 2-8-1

Evan Nizkolek, Nathan Hockley (4), Brendan Balardi (4), Austin Oulette (6) and Colby Cables; Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Angus (3-1); LP: Nizkolek; 2B: Edward Jankowski (LM)