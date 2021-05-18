Canton takes another step toward a conference title by beating Bristol

CANTON, May 17, 2021 – Mark Freedenberg had a season-high four goals while Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre and Griffin Weller had three goals as the Canton High boys lacrosse continued on their march toward a conference championship with a 16-6 win over the Bristol co-op squad Monday night on the turf field.

The Warriors (12-1, 7-0 CCC South) can clinch a share of the CCC South championship with a win over Middletown on Thursday on the road at 6 p.m. Canton can take the title outright with a win over the Dragons and a victory over Lewis Mills on Monday, May 24.

Canton had a slow start and led just by one goal, 2-1, after one quarter. But five goals in the second quarter allowed Canton to open up the contest and they never looked back.

Controlling the faceoff and winning possessions was key to the Warriors’ victory. Will Walburger, Braden Humphrey and Davey Tsimboukis won a majority of the draws in the center circle for Canton.

Griffin Weller had three goals and three assists while Ryan Weller had three goals and two assists. Bahre had three goals while Chris Gottlieb, Aiden Bonnell and Humphrey also scored. Goalie Niko Giotsas made three saves in net.

Canton 16, Bristol 6

At Canton

Bristol (4-3) 1 2 3 0 — 6

Canton (12-1) 2 5 2 7 — 16

Goals: Canton – Mark Freedenberg 4, Ryan Weller 3, Griffin Weller 3, Ryker Bahre 3, Chris Gottlieb, Braden Humphrey, Aiden Bonnell; Bristol – Mason Coco 2, Jeff Taillon 2, D’Andre Wiggins, Nathan Shorette; Assists: Canton – Griffin Weller 3, R. Weller 2, Walburger, Xavier DeLoureiro, David Tsimboukis; Bristol – Aidan Cross 2, Taillon; Saves – Niko Giotsas (Ca) 3