Ellington runs away from Canton to win first NCCC Tournament title

SUFFIELD, May 24, 2023 – Kyle Lunsford scored four goals and had three assists as the Ellington High boys lacrosse team won their first-ever NCCC Tournament championship with a 12-5 win over Canton Wednesday night at Suffield High.

The undefeated Purple Knights (18-0) scored seven unanswered goals to turn a one-goal lead into an eight-goal advantage. Ellington led 3-2 early in the second quarter and had a 10-2 lead with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ellington shutout the Warriors in the second and third quarters. Canton (9-7) received solo goals from Miles Deiulis, Ben Cuniowski, Mason Buckley, Ryan Weller and Jake Wiedrich.

Ellington beat the Warriors for the third time this year and in the most decisive fashion. The Knights topped Canton earlier this season in overtime, 8-7 in April. Ellington won by five in early May, 11-6.

The Knights had a nine-goal lead, 12-3, before Canton scored two goals in the final 3:22.

“I like to think we’re a different team than we were at the beginning of the season. We preach that. One of the things we talk about is: Are we better today than we were yesterday. If it is yes, like we did today, it means we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” head coach Dave Giordano said.

Emil Johnson had three goals for Ellington while Evan Morrow added two goals and two assists. Drew Casella and Connor Short had a goal and two assists for the winners. This was Ellington’s first-ever appearance in the NCCC Tournament title game, having been eliminated in the semifinals for the past five times they were in the tournament.

BOYS LACROSSE

Ellington 12, Canton 5

At Suffield

Canton (9-7) 2 0 0 3 — 5

Ellington (18-0) 3 4 3 2 — 12

Goals: Drew Caserra (Ell), Connor Short (Ell), Kyle Lunsford (Ell) 4, Emil Johnson (Ell) 3, Evan Morrow (Ell) 2, Evan Schmidt (Ell); Mile Deiulis (Ca), Ben Cuniowski (Ca), Mason Buckley (Ca), Ryan Weller (Ca), Jake Wiedrich (Ca); Assists: Caserra 2, Short 2, Lunsford 3, Morrow 2, Schmidt