Granby keeps tournament hopes alive with first win over Canton since 2014

CANTON, May 25, 2021 – The pandemic has challenged everyone in many ways. It’s been no different for the Granby Memorial girls lacrosse team.

The Bears got a late start to the season after having to quarantine for two weeks after a player on an opposing team in a scrimmage tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Granby was faced with plenty of games in a short period of time and a very challenging schedule. To help the six NCCC teams fill out their schedules this spring, the Central Connecticut Conference absorbed and sprinkled the teams throughout their three divisions.

Unfortunately for Canton and Granby – two of the stronger teams in the NCCC the past few years – they were placed in CCC North this spring with the largest and most successful of the CCC programs, including Glastonbury, Simsbury, Farmington and Conard. Each team had seven Class L schools on their 2021 schedules.

“You have to stay positive and that is what we did,” Granby coach Terri Ziemnicki said. “Life is full of adversity, so let’s live it right now.”

Sophie Zacchera scored four goals while Alyssa Mackowski added three as Granby beat Canton for the first time since 2014 with a 10-8 victory Tuesday night on the turf field. The win keeps Granby’s hopes alive for a Class S tournament berth. The Bears (6-9, 1-8 CCC North) need to win their final game against Suffield on Wednesday to earn a state tournament berth.

Granby had a five-goal lead with 6:28 remaining in the game before the Warriors rallied with three consecutive goals to cut the lead to two goals, 10-8, with 4:15 remaining. Camille Kashnig had two goals in 32 seconds to help the Warriors rally.

But Granby forced a few key turnovers in the final minutes and ran out the clock with good passing to keep the ball.

“I’m just proud of the girls,” Ziemnicki said. “It was getting a little hairy (in the final minutes). But all season long, this team has been poised and they were poised tonight when it mattered the most.”

The Bears snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Canton (5-12, 1-8 CCC North) struggled with turnovers throughout most of the season. With five seniors and two juniors, it was a young team trying to play a challenging schedule.

Canton and Granby – a pair of Class S schools – each played seven games against Class L competition this season along with a game against Avon (Class M). Canton played just five games against Class S schools this season – going 2-3.

“We’ve struggled in that capacity (turnovers),” Canton coach Sean Cole said. “We looked really good in practice. We looked really good against South Windsor, East Catholic and against Conard in stretches. Maybe because this was possibly the last game of the year, we squeezed the sticks a little tighter and that led to some costly turnovers that really damaged our opportunity for success.”

Jordan Defina led the Warriors with three goals while Mary DeRitis and Gabby Delsanto also scored goals. Goalie Rachel Flink had 15 saves in one of her best games of the season, according to Cole. Defenseman Bella Gentile scored her first career goal and provided some energy for her squad, excited to see her put the ball into the back of the net.

Canton could have secured a spot in Friday’s NCCC Tournament final against Ellington with a win. Instead, the Bears will challenge the Purple Knights.

The Warriors will sit out the post-season for the first time since Cole came to the Canton program in 2015.

“I really didn’t know how it would finish (this year),” he said. “I was hopeful it would be good and good would be enough to get us to the posteseason. We’re young. The silver lining is the future is pretty bright and it is a great coachingable group.”

Granby 10, Canton 8

At Canton

Granby (6-9) 4 6 — 10

Canton (5-12) 3 5 — 8

Goals: Canton – Jordan Defina 3, Camille Kashnig 2, Bella Gentile, Gabby Delsanto, Mary DeRitis; Granby – Sophie Zacchera 4, Alyssa Mackowski 3, Maddie Ellrod, Allison Wassick, McKenna Cassin; Assists: McKenna Ryan (G), Sophia Stamos (Ca), Defina (Ca); Saves – Rachel Flink (Ca) 15, Alexis DeMeio (G) 5

2021 CCC North girls lacrosse

Team Lg. Overall x-Glastonbury 8-0 12-3 Farmington 7-2 11-4 Simsbury 6-2 12-3 Southington 5-2 12-2 Conard 6-3 12-3 South Windsor 4-4-1 7-4-1 Hall 3-5-1 7-7-1 Avon 1-8 7-9 Granby 1-8 6-9 Canton 1-8 5-12

x-clinched division title