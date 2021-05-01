Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Goal in final second lifts Canton past East Catholic, 9-8 – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Goal in final second lifts Canton past East Catholic, 9-8

Canton’s Julia Baldwin carries the ball upfield. The Warriors won their second one-goal decision of the season Saturday night with a 9-8 win over East Catholic.

CANTON, May 1, 2021 – Elle Bahre scored with 17 seconds left in regulation to lift the Canton High girls lacrosse team to their third win in four games with a 9-8 victory over East Catholic on Saturday night under the lights at the turf field.

East Catholic’s Mallory Barrett, who had a game-high five goals, tied the game at 8-8 with goal with 2:49 left in regulation. Barrett scored five of the final six goals for the Eagles (2-3).

Gabby DelSanto led Canton (3-3) with three goals while Mary DeRitis added two. Bahre, Emma Mates and Jordan Defina each added a goal for the Warriors.

Rachel Frink made 11 saves in net to secure the win for the Warriors.

“It was a huge win for us,” Canton coach Sean Cole said. “Our confidence is rising. There was incredible defense played both ways.” It was the second one-goal victory of the season for the Warriors, who beat Avon by a single goal, 10-9, earlier this week.

Canton returns to action when they travel to face NCCC rival Somers beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 9, East Catholic 8
At Canton
East Catholic (2-3)     2  6  — 8
Canton (3-3)               4  5  — 9
Goals: Canton – Gabby DelSanto 3, Mary DeRitis 2, Elle Bahre, Emma Mates, Camille Kashnig, Jordan Defina; East Catholic – Mallory Barrett 5, Ava Eklund 3; Assists: Canton – Sophia Stamos 2, Bahre, Mates, Kashnig; East Catholic – Barrett, Xamadhi Quinonez; Saves – Rachel Frinl (Ca) 11, East Catholic 8

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Girls Lacrosse