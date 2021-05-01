Goal in final second lifts Canton past East Catholic, 9-8

CANTON, May 1, 2021 – Elle Bahre scored with 17 seconds left in regulation to lift the Canton High girls lacrosse team to their third win in four games with a 9-8 victory over East Catholic on Saturday night under the lights at the turf field.

East Catholic’s Mallory Barrett, who had a game-high five goals, tied the game at 8-8 with goal with 2:49 left in regulation. Barrett scored five of the final six goals for the Eagles (2-3).

Gabby DelSanto led Canton (3-3) with three goals while Mary DeRitis added two. Bahre, Emma Mates and Jordan Defina each added a goal for the Warriors.

Rachel Frink made 11 saves in net to secure the win for the Warriors.

“It was a huge win for us,” Canton coach Sean Cole said. “Our confidence is rising. There was incredible defense played both ways.” It was the second one-goal victory of the season for the Warriors, who beat Avon by a single goal, 10-9, earlier this week.

Canton returns to action when they travel to face NCCC rival Somers beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 9, East Catholic 8

At Canton

East Catholic (2-3) 2 6 — 8

Canton (3-3) 4 5 — 9

Goals: Canton – Gabby DelSanto 3, Mary DeRitis 2, Elle Bahre, Emma Mates, Camille Kashnig, Jordan Defina; East Catholic – Mallory Barrett 5, Ava Eklund 3; Assists: Canton – Sophia Stamos 2, Bahre, Mates, Kashnig; East Catholic – Barrett, Xamadhi Quinonez; Saves – Rachel Frinl (Ca) 11, East Catholic 8