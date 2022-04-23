Lewis Mills girls top Enfield for first win of season

BURLINGTON, April 22, 2022 – Kacee Schmidt had four goals while Jordan Anderson scored three goals to lead the Lewis Mills girls lacrosse team to their first victory of the season Friday with a 14-4 win over Enfield in Central Connecticut Conference play.

Jenny Hedden and Alyssa Piccoli had two goals each for the Spartans (1-3, 1-3 CCC South), who were playing their first game of the season at home. Alyssa Alexander, Gabby Sliwa and Alena Ammirata each scored for Mills while goalie Taytum Fitzgerald made 14 saves in net to secure the win. Enfield slips to 0-4 and 0-4 CCC South.

Mills returns to action on Monday when they host Middletown (1-2) at 4 p.m.