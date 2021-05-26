Granby’s Kidd shuts down Canton to keep Warriors out of state tournament

GRANBY, May 26, 2021 – Granby Memorial pitcher Abigail Kidd gave up three hits and struck out 16 as the league champion Bears softball team beat Canton, 2-0, on Tuesday.

The win by the Bears (19-1, 13-0 NCCC) ended the season for the Warriors, who fall one game shy of qualifying for the CIAC Class S tournament with a 7-13 record.

Granby scored their two unearned runs in the fifth inning thanks to pair of errors and a triple. Granby’s Natalie Ehrenwerth reached on a two-out error and moved to second base. She scored when Iris Rooney reached on an error. Rooney scored on a RBI triple from Haley Kaczka.

Canton (7-13) was led by Erin Mackin, who was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Katelyn Horvath had a single for the Warriors.

Pitcher Loren Mossey went the distance on the mound for Canton, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

On Tuesday, Thomaston had 14 hits in a 16-3 win over the Warriors. Mackin was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Mossey was 2-for-3 at the plate. On the mound, Mossey went the distance, striking out 10 batters.

Granby 2, Canton 0

At Granby

Canton (7-13) 000 000 0 — 0-3-5

Granby (19-1) 000 020 x — 2-3-0

Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; Abigail Kidd and unknown; WP: Kidd; LP: Mossey (5-13); 2B: Erin Mackin (Ca), Kidd (G); 3B: Haley Kaczka (G)

Thomaston 16, Canton 3

At Canton (May 25)

Thomaston (14-4) 503 103 4 – 16-14-2

Canton (7-12) 100 002 0 — 3-9-6