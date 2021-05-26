Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Granby’s Kidd shuts down Canton to keep Warriors out of state tournament – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Softball

Granby’s Kidd shuts down Canton to keep Warriors out of state tournament

Canton’s Katelynn Horvath had one of three hits Wednesday for the Warriors in a loss to Granby.

GRANBY, May 26, 2021 – Granby Memorial pitcher Abigail Kidd gave up three hits and struck out 16 as the league champion Bears softball team beat Canton, 2-0, on Tuesday.

The win by the Bears (19-1, 13-0 NCCC) ended the season for the Warriors, who fall one game shy of qualifying for the CIAC Class S tournament with a 7-13 record.

Granby scored their two unearned runs in the fifth inning thanks to pair of errors and a triple. Granby’s Natalie Ehrenwerth reached on a two-out error and moved to second base. She scored when Iris Rooney reached on an error. Rooney scored on a RBI triple from Haley Kaczka.

Canton (7-13) was led by Erin Mackin, who was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Katelyn Horvath had a single for the Warriors.

Pitcher Loren Mossey went the distance on the mound for Canton, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

On Tuesday, Thomaston had 14 hits in a 16-3 win over the Warriors. Mackin was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Mossey was 2-for-3 at the plate. On the mound, Mossey went the distance, striking out 10 batters.

Granby 2, Canton 0
At Granby
Canton (7-13)                 000  000  0  — 0-3-5
Granby (19-1)                 000  020  x  — 2-3-0
Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; Abigail Kidd and unknown; WP: Kidd; LP: Mossey (5-13); 2B: Erin Mackin (Ca), Kidd (G); 3B: Haley Kaczka (G)

Thomaston 16, Canton 3
At Canton (May 25)
Thomaston (14-4)           503  103  4 – 16-14-2
Canton (7-12)                   100  002  0  — 3-9-6

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Softball