With 15 hits, Warriors dominate in win over Suffield

SUFFIELD, April 13, 2022 – Catcher Joy Schand was 5-for-5 with a double, triple and one RBI as the Canton High softball team won their second straight game with a 13-3 win over Suffield in North Central Connecticut Conference play Wednesday.

Erin Makin was 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two stolen bases for the Warriors (2-2, 2-1 NCCC) while Alice Butterfield had two hits and one RBI. Madison Rodriguez added a single and two RBI for Canton, which had a season-high 15 hits in the game.

On the mound, Butterfield went the distance, allowing seven hits, striking out six and walking none to earn her first win of the season.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they host Gilbert beginning at 4 p.m.

Canton 13, Suffield 4

At Suffield

Canton (2-2) 210 350 2 — 13-15-3

Suffield (1-4) 012 000 0 — 3-7-2

Alice Butterfield and Joy Schand; Suffield battery unknown; WP: Butterfield (1-2); 2B: Schand (C), 3B: Schand (C); HR: Erin Makin (C)