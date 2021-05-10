Two Canton pitchers combine for no-hitter against Wolcott Tech

TORRINGTON, May 10, 2021 – Two Canton pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters and throw a no-hitter as the Warriors beat Wolcott Tech, 21-0 in five innings on Monday.

Loren Mossey pitched two innings to pick up the win, striking out five. Alice Butterfield, who struck out six batters, pitched in the final three innings.

It’s the first no-hitter by a Canton hurler since Morgan Scafuri pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 27-1 win over East Windsor on May 7, 2012.

The Warriors (6-9) rapped out 16 hits to secure the win. Erin Mackin was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Butterfield was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Alexia Moore and Ashley Briggs were each 2-for-2 with Moore ripping a double and Briggs driving in one run.

Katelynn Horvath was 2-for-4 with a RBI for Canton, which will play the Wildcats again on Tuesday in Torrington.

Canton 21, Wolcott Tech 0 (5)

At Torrington

Canton (6-9) 991 02 — 21-16-0

Wolcott Tech (4-10) 000 00 — 0-0-1

Loren Mossey, Alice Butterfield (3) and Joy Shand; Olivia Steeve, Laysha Gutierrez (1) and unknown; WP: Mossey (5-8); LP: Steeve; 2B: Butterfield 2, Erin Mackin (Ca), Alexia Moore (Ca)