Canton boys finish 10th at CIAC Div. 4 championships

HARWINTON, June 8, 2021 – Canton High’s Jordan Horvath shot an 88 at Tuesday’s CIAC Division IV golf championship meet at the Fairview Farms Golf Course to help the Warriors finish tenth in the field of 20 teams.

Canton (8-6, 6-4 NCCC) finished with a team score of 379. The tenth place finish was the best for the Warriors since finishing second in 2015. Canton earned a spot in a CIAC tournament for the seventh time in the last nine years. Canton missed the tournament in 2016 and there was no season in 2020.

Matthew Schuman (91) and Jonah Hurley (95) both broke 100 for Canton.

Portland won the Division IV championship with an eight-stroke victory over Immaculate-Danbury, 316-324. Portland freshman Luke Stennett shot an even par 72 to earn medalist laurels and help Portland win their fourth Division IV championship since 2016.

The Highlanders won three straight state championships from 2016-18 and also won in 1986.

2021 CIAC Division IV boys golf championships

At Harwinton

Team results – 1. Portland 316, 2. Immaculate-Danbury 324, 3. St. Paul 335, 4. Northwest Catholic 336, 5. Coventry 345, 6. Litchfield 357, 7. Holy Cross 362, 8. Coginchaug 365, 9. North Branford 375, 10. Canton 379, 11. Montville 383, 12. Somers 392, 13. Housatonic 394, 14. Old Lyme 397, 15. Hale Ray 398, 16. Old Saybrook 401, 17. Terryville 409, 18. Valley Regional 439, 19. Bolton 447

Top 10 individuals – Luke Stennett, Portland 72 at Fairview Farms Golf Course (par 72), 2. Matthew Downes, St. Paul and Daniel LeBlanc, Immaculate 73, 4. Luke Karpiej, Hale Ray 74, 5. Colin Murphy, Coginchaug 76, 6. Rocco Palladino and Zim McAuliffe 77, 8. Kyle Corrigan, Brandon Frye and Jackson Sahl 78

Local teams

Canton (379) Jordan Horvath 88, Matthew Schuman 91, Jonah Hurley 95, Andrew McAllister 105, Charles McGrath 107