Lewis Mills girls top Middletown for sixth win

BURLINGTON, May 21, 2021 – Alyse Pasqualini won two individual events and tied the school record in the 100 hurdles to help the Lewis Mills girls track and field team beat Middletown, 83-65 on Friday in CCC South action.

Pasqualini was one of three Spartans with multiple wins. She swept the 100 hurdles with her record-tying time of 16.7 seconds and 300 hurdles. She also ran on two winning relays (4×100 and 4×400).

Madeline Croiger won four individual events for Mills by winning the 100 and 200 meters and the high jump and triple jump. Croger was .07 off the school record in the 100 meters with her time of 12.3 seconds. Gabby Zeller swept the 400 and 800 meters while running on the winning 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Lewis Mills (6-1) returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Bristol Central for the CCC South championship meet.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis Mills 83, Middletown 65

At Burlington

4×800: Middletown (Melissa Carlson, Elyise Kennedy, Natalie Forno, Audrey Rancourt) 10:40

4×100: Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Alyse Pasqualini, Lauren Searle, Gabby Zeller) 51.5

100: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 12.3

200: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 26.8

400: Gabby Zeller (LM) 62.0

800: Gabby Zeller (LM) 2:40

1600: Tie: Ginny Mullen (LM), Natalie Forno (M) 6:09

3200: Elyise Kennedy (M) 13.59

100 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 16.7

300 hurdles: Alyse Pasqualini (LM) 49.9

Long jump: Lauren Searle (LM) 18-8½

Triple jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 31-7½

High jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 4-8

Javelin: Abbey C (M) 75-8

Shot put: Ava Dimauro (M) 26-8½

Discus: Arden Phoenix (M) 90-2

Pole vault: Emily Eichner (LM) 7-0

4×400: Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Reilly Greene, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabby Zeller) 4:28

Records: Lewis Mills 6-1, Middletown 2-3