Track team recognizes seniors in home finale against Southington

AVON, May 18, 2021 – Avon’s Jack Grady won three individual events and teammate Paul Netland won two individual events but the Southington High boys track and field team was able to slip past the Falcons, 77-73 Tuesday. In the girls meet, Southington beat the Falcons, 121-29.

It was Senior Day for the Falcons and several Avon High athletes turned in some great performances in their final home meet of the season.

Grady swept the long jump, triple jump and high jump while Netland swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles races. The Falcons swept the top three spots in the 1,600 meters with Nick Alphonso, Luke Hester and Jevonte Eaves finished first, second and third, respectively.

In the 800 meters, Carver Morgan and Rodrigo Portal were the top two finishers, respectively. In the 3,200 meters, it was another Avon sweep with Hester, Jack Martin and Owen White finishing first, second and third, respectively. Martin won the 400 meters with Morgan finishing second.

Avon swept the 4×400 relay (Martin, Morgan, Tristan Ducharme, Alphonoso) and the 4×800 relay (Eaves, Portal, Hester, Alphonoso).

Southington was very strong in the field events but Jack Leavens finished second in the discus.

In the girls meet, Avon’s Romona Scott finished second in the 200 meters with a personal best time of 28.71 seconds.

Marenn Ek and Sara Trautman both continued their steady improvement, with Ek winning the 1,600 meters with a personal-best 5:27, which makes her one of the top seeds in the upcoming Class MM championship meet. Ek finished third in the 3,200. Trautman took second in the 800 meters with her time of 2:40.

Wren Worth won the 100 hurdles while Katelyn Cifaldi was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump. Tessa Hofheimer was second in the javelin and third in the discus. Katrina Frez was third in the pole vault while Athena Tian tied for second in the high jump.

The Avon boys are 3-3 on the year while the girls are 1-5. Both teams wrap up the dual meet portion of the schedule with a meet at Farmington on Friday.