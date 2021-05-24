Sevigny, Barker, Rottkamp bring home NCCC titles for the Warriors

ELLINGTON, May 22, 2021 – For the last two weeks, Canton High’s Hannah Sevigny has been walking around in a walking boot used to immobilize her ankle. The fear was that she had torn her achilles tendon.

But upon further examination this past week, it was found that it was a severe strain and the time in the boot had helped the ankle heal and feel better. Doctors gave her permission to compete in Saturday’s NCCC championship meet.

Sevigny went out and won the league championship in the high jump with a school-record tying leap of 5-0 feet to help the Canton High girls track and field team finish third behind league champion Somers and Ellington.

Canton’s Sadie Barker won a league title in the shot while Maya Sutton Hall was second in the 100 and 200 meters. Julia Caputo was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters while Julia Lau was third in the discus and fourth in javelin.

On the boys side, Canton finished fifth with 59½ points as J.R. Rottkamp became the first Canton High athlete to win the league title in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet. Nicholas Benedetti finished second in the shot with a personal-best throw of 44-3 ¼ feet.

League champion Ellington rolled with a dominating 110-point win over Suffield, the largest margin of victory in the NCCC championship meet since the Purple Knights won by 109 points in 2002.

The Canton girls finished the dual meet portion of the NCCC season with a 12-1 record. The Warriors could have won a second straight league title by winning the NCCC championship meet. But they just didn’t have enough athletes to produce more points.

Somers (11-0) won the NCCC championship meet for the first time this century, powered by Olivia Suter and Rachel St. Germain, who both won two individual events. Suter swept the 100 and 300 hurdles while St. Germain swept the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Suter also finished third in the 200 while St. Germain was second in the 800 meters.

“We were really trying to find a way (to score more points),” Canton High coach Tim O’Donnell said. “We came up with a 4×800 relay team (made of primarily field athletes) to get another point.”

Athletes can enter three events at the league championship meet and nearly everyone was in three events. Jenna Cuniowski took up pole vault this year and finished fourth to earn a few points. She was fifth in the 800 meters and a member of Canton’s 4×400 relay team that finished fourth.

“We had a good day,” O’Donnell said. “(To win), we needed an exceptional day.”

Sevigny’s injury was not to her plant leg which enabled her to jump right back into the competition on Saturday. She missed her first jump of the day at 4-feet-2 but excelled from that point on. She finished tied with Granby’s Lauren Roy with a leap of 5-feet but won due to less misses.

Barker set a new school record of 34 feet and a half inch in taking the shot put competition.

Sutton-Hall earned two silver medals with her best times of the year in the 100 and 200 meters. Ellington’s Jalena Martin beat Sutton Hall twice. Sutton-Hall had a season-best time of 12.91 second in the 100 meters and a season-best time of 27.11 in the 200 meters.

Caputo had top four finishes in each of three events she raced in. She was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters behind St. Germain and was fourth in the 800 meters.

Granby’s Lauren Roy had two individual victories, sweeping the long jump and the triple jump.

In the boys meet, Rottkamp had a season-best leap to win his first NCCC title in the pole vault. Teammate Aidan Obrzut finished fourth by clearing 10 feet.

Benedetti had a season-best throw of 44-3¼ to take second in the shot while Thomas Purcell was third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:44.46 and fifth in the 800 meters. Nathan Cournean finished fifth in the triple and 300 hurdles while Nate Biega was seventh in the high jump and eighth in the javelin.

Coventry’s Jack Poland (300 hurdles, 200), Ellington’s Braedan Shea (long jump, triple jump) and Windsor Locks’ Ryan Kitteredge (1,600, 3,200) each won two individual events.

Standings

NCCC girls track NCCC Pts CM Total Somers 11-0 11 13 24 Canton 12-1 12 11 23 Rockville 10-1 10 10 20 Ellington 8-3 8 12 20

Teams earn one point for each NCCC dual meet win and one point for each team they beat at the NCCC championship meet (CM).

NCCC boys track NCCC Pts CM Total Ellington 11-0 11 13 24 Rockville 10-1 10 10 20 Canton 9-4 9 9 18 Coventry 7-4 7 11 18 Somers 9-2 9 8 17

Teams earn one point for each NCCC dual meet win and one point for each team they beat at the NCCC championship meet (CM).

Tuesday, May 25

Bolton, SMSA at Ellington

Somers, Coventry at Rockville

2021 NCCC championship meet

At Ellington

BOYS: 1. Ellington 187, 2. Suffield 77, 3. Coventry 70, 4. Rockville 66½, 5. Canton 59½, 6. Somers 59, 7. Granby 56½, 8. Windsor Locks 56, 9. Hartford Magney Trinity College Academy 40, 10. Bolton 39½, 11. East Windsor 28, 12. Stafford 17, 13. SMSA 14, 14. East Granby 8

Individual results

4×800 relay: Bolton (George Chakulski, Mason Fox, Henry Rose, Kevin Brudz) 8:40.71, Ellington 8:45.78, Rockville 8:48.63; 5. Canton (Garrett Dolin, Chris LaPlant, Liam O’Donnell, Sean Miscikoski) 9:28.99, 6. Granby (Caelum Janski, David Hitchiner, Peter Fulwider, Lee Owen) 9:31.57

4×100 relay: HMTCA (Nathaniel Rodney, Jaelyn Butler, Jarrell McPhoy, Ryan Pryce) 45.90, Rockville 45.96, Granby (Logan Tanguay, Kevin Jones, Ryan Mowry, Ryan Fett) 46.22

100 meters: Jaelyn Butler (HMTCA) 11.09, Jack Poland (Cov) 11.41, Peter Asumani (Rock) 11.48

200: Jack Poland (Cov) 22.85, Anthony Massaro (Ell) 23.41, Xavier Lopez (WL) 23.57

400: Anthony Massaro (Ell) 51.42, Douglas Suter (Som) 52.52, Weston LaBrecque (Rock) 52.61, 6. Cameron Rathke (Granby) 52.82

800: Aditya Paricharak (HMTCA) 2:03.37, Kevin Brudz (Bolton) 2:06.89, Logan Crow (WL) 2:08.53, 5. Thomas Purcell (Canton) 2:10.69, 7. Anthony Canellas (Granby) 2:12.71

1,600: Ryan Kittredge (WL) 4:32.05, Nate Davidson (Suffield) 4:38.63, Thomas Purcell (Canton) 4:44.46, 9. Daniel Owen (Granby) 4:59.08

3,200: Ryan Kittredge (WL) 10:19.30, Gavin Houghtaling (Ell) 10:23.30, Nate Davidson (Suff) 10:36.06

110 hurdles: Jason Webber (Ell) 15.91, Joshua Wilkie (Ell) 16.26, Logan Tanguay (Granby) 16.65, 4. Nathan Cournean (Canton) 16.71

300 hurdles: Jack Poland (Cov) 40.56, Jason Webber (Ell) 41.44, Joshua Wilkie (Ell) 43.30, 5. Nathan Cournean (Canton) 44.41

Shot: Alex Krause (Cov) 46-5½, Nicholas Benedetti (Canton) 44-3¼, Nick Canora (EW) 43-6

Javelin: Connor McCue (Suff) 149-0, Alex Krause (Cov) 143-8, Mitchell Whealan (Ell) 142-5; 7. Jacob Shine (Granby) 118-5, 8. Nate Biega (Canton) 111-0

High jump: Kevin Jones (Granby) 6-0, Avery Cipcic (Suffield) 5-10, Joshua Wilkie (Ell) 5-10, 7. Nate Biega (Canton) 5-6

Long jump: Braedan Shea (Ell) 19-8, Colin Macleod (Somers) 19-6½, Avery Cipcic (Suffield) 19-1½, 5. Kevin Jones (Granby) 19-0½

Triple jump: Braedan Shea (Ell) 40-10, Colin Macleod (Somers) 38-9, Aaron Wood (Windsor Locks) 38-5, 5. Nathan Cournean (Canton) 36-9

Pole vault: 1. J.R. Rottkamp (Canton) 11-0, 2. Douglas Suter (Somers) 11-0, 3. Moses Bahler (Ellington) 10-6, 4. Aidan Obrzut (Canton) 10-0, 5. Cameron Gravlin (Granby) 9-0, 6. Justin Burkhart (Granby) 9-0

4×400 relay: Ellington (Jason Webber, Vincent Sivo, Ian Kos, Anthony Massaro) 3:33.66, Rockville 3:35.90, Granby (Logan Tanguay, Anthony Canellas, Cameron Rathke, Ryan Fett) 3:39.97, 8. Canton (Julian Walsh, Sean Miscikoski, Aidan Obrzut, Thomas Purcell) 3:50.41

2021 NCCC championship meet results

2021 NCCC championship meet

At Ellington

GIRLS: Somers 166, 2. Ellington 135, 3. Canton 106, 4. Rockville 81, 5. Granby 79, 6. Stafford 50, 7. Suffield 49, 8. Windsor Locks 30, 9. Bolton 29, 10. Coventry 16, 11. East Granby 15½, 12. East Windsor 7, 13. SMSA 4, 14. Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy 3½

Individual results

4×800 relay: Suffield (Emma Conway, Emily Brydges, Haley Young, Abigail Schulz) 10:25.64, Somers 10:43.85, Ellington 10:52.42; 6. Canton (Grace First, Grace Biega, Lauren Marze, Grace Asmar) 12:12.81, 7. Granby (Isabel Gravlin, Breanna Wallace, Molly Laird, Gianna Grimaldi) 12:56.80

4×100 relay: Ellington (Anna Moser, Ella Moser, Jalena Martin, Kasey Schultz) 52.36, Rockville 54.11, Granby (Jessica Gnesda, Olivia Samalus, Aryana Thrall, Megan Wassick) 54.22, 9. Canton (Grace Asmar, Teia Tuccillo, Grace Biega, Therese McClain) 58.62

100 meters: Jalena Martin (Ell) 12.72, Maya Sutton-Hall (Canton) 12.91, Nicole Gallacher (Bolton) 12.98, 5. Jessica Gnesda (Granby) 13.58, 7. Megan Wassnick (Granby) 13.97

200: Jalena Martin (Ell) 27.05, Maya Sutton Hall 27.11, Olivia Suter (Somers) 27.85, 8. Jessica Gnesda (Granby) 28.79

400: Ella Moser (Ell) 1:00.62, Dara Salka (Somers) 1:02.57, Abigail Schulz (Suffield) 1:03.59, 6. Aryana Thrall (Granby) 1:05. 24

800: Abigail Bajorek (Rockville) 2:23.09, Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 2:27.54, Brooke Diwinsky (Ell) 2:28.18, 4. Julia Caputo (Canton) 2:30.36, 5. Jenna Cuniowski (Canton) 2:38.66, 9. Ceceila Nigri (Granby) 2:43.75

1,600: Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 5:07.78, Julia Caputo (Canton) 5:24.90, Aleynah Taylor (WL) 5:34.33

3,200: Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 11:23.97, Julia Caputo (Canton) 11:39.86, Treena Pitts (Somers) 12:57.54

110 hurdles: Olivia Suter (Somers) 16.53, Rachel Larsen (Granby) 16.67, Emily Brayton (Somers) 17.84, 8. Kylie Wisneski (Canton) 19.31

300 hurdles: Olivia Suter (Somers) 47.05, Maya Sutton-Hall (Canton) 48.40, Anna Moser (Ell) 51.62, 5. Rachel Larsen (Granby) 53.25, 7. Kylie Wishneski (Canton) 54.21

Shot: Sadie Barker (Canton) 34-0½, Tristin Oberg (WL) 31-0¾, Sydney Dolbier (Stafford) 30-3½, 8. Julia Lau (Canton) 28-9½

Discus: Tristin Oberg (WL) 124-5, Sydney Dolbier (Stafford) 104-7, Julia Lau (Canton) 98-8

Javelin: Sydney Dolbier (Stafford) 95-4, Lily Hollworth (Rockville) 86-6, Hannah Renzoni (Somers) 82-10, 4. Julia Lau (Canton) 81-9

High jump: 1. Hannah Sevigny (Canton) 5-0, 2. Lauren Roy (Granby) 5-0, 3. Kayla McCullough (Suffield) 4-10

Long jump: Lauren Roy (Granby) 17-0¾, Ella Devau (Somers) 15-1¼, Emma Sheldon (Suffield) 15-0

Triple jump: Lauren Roy (Granby) 35-6¾, Ella Devau (Somers) 31-9½, Ava Kristoff (Rockville) 31-4, 8. Rachel Larsen (Granby) 30-3

Pole vault: 1. Brooke Diwinsky (Ellington) 7-0, 2. Sara Guerette (Ellington) and Katelyn DeNunzio (Bolton) 6-0; 4. Jenna Cuniowski (Canton) 6-0

4×400: Ellington (Bridget Eckels, Anna Moser, Abigael Drury, Ella Moser) 4:25.09, Rockville 4:34.19, Granby (Cecelia Nigri, Isabel Gravlin, Gianna Grimaldi, Aryana Thrall) 4:40.25, 4. Canton (Teia Tuccillo, Kylie Wishneski, Therese McClain, Jenna Cuniowski) 4:40.40

