Mills spikers sweep Maloney; Simsbury tops Farmington for River Valley Cup

BURLINGTON, May 3, 2021 – Sam DiSorbo had 15 kills and one serving ace to help lead the Lewis Mills boys volleyball team to their second win of the season with a 3-0 win over Maloney on Monday in Central Connecticut Conference West match.

Lewis Mills (2-7, 2-6 CCC West) swept Maloney, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-11 to snap a four-match losing streak. Alex Butwill had 25 assists and nine serving aces for the Spartans while Chris King added five kills and an ace.

Mills returns to action on Friday when they host Conard at the Thunderdome beginning at 7 p.m. With spectators limited due to COVID-19, fans can watch online.

Simsbury 3, Farmington 1

SIMSBURY, May 3, 2021 – Ian Rogers had 25 kills and 25 digs to help the Simsbury High boys volleyball team beat Farmington, 3-1 on Monday and to claim the River Valley Cup for the first time. The Trojans beat Farmington, 25-14, 25-13, 18-25 and 26-24.

Anderson Piller had 46 assists and nine digs for the Trojans (4-6, 4-4 CCC West), who have won three in a row. Farmington slips to 4-5 and 4-4 in CCC West.