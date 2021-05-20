Simsbury spikers top Lewis Mills for seventh win

BURLINGTON, May 19, 2021 – Senior Ian Rogers had 25 kills and 23 digs to help the Simsbury High boys volleyball team beat Lewis Mills in four games Wednesday, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 in Central Connecticut Conference play. Rogers also had five blocks and four serving aces.

Andrew Caselli had 14 kills and Anderson Piller had 40 assists for the Trojans, now 7-10.

For Lewis Mills, Sam DiSorbo had 22 kills, four serving aces and eight digs while Jacob Bergstrom had 18 dogs, seven assists and two aces. Alex Butwell added 18 assists for the Spartans (3-13).