Warriors rally to snap losing streak with win over Windsor Locks

CANTON, May 4, 2021 – The Canton High girls softball team scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to snap a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over Windsor Locks on Tuesday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.
The Warriors (4-7, 4-6 NCCC) trailed by two runs after the visiting Raiders took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Canton got one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Olivia Daigneault, who was 2-for-2 on the day, led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on a successful sacrifice bunt from Alice Butterfield. Daigneault moved to third when Emily Garcia reached on a single.
Daigneault scored and tied the game at 5-5 thanks to an RBI single from Ashley Briggs, who was 2-for-3 in the game.
In the seventh inning, Canton struck early. Katelyn Horvath, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI, led off the winning with a single to right field. She moved to third base on Erin Mackin’s double to center field. Horvath scored the game-winning run on Loren Mossey’s ground ball to shortstop.
Horvath also added a two-run single in the third inning for the Warriors that gave them a 3-1 lead.
Pitcher Loren Mossey got the win on the mound for the Warriors, scattering five hits and striking out 10.
The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Canton. The Warriors dropped their fourth consecutive game on Monday in a 9-3 loss to Coventry. Patriots pitcher Abby Boya gave up just five hits and struck out 12.
Mackin hit a home run for the Warriors while Loren Mossey had a double, single and one RBI.
Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they Somers (9-2, 9-1 NCCC) at the high school beginning at 3:45 p.m.
Canton 6, Windsor Locks 5
At Canton
Windsor Locks (2-7) 100 013 0 — 5-5-0
Canton (4-7) 102 011 1 — 6-10-3
Rene Homan and unknown; Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; WP: Mossey (4-6); LP: Homan; 2B: Erin Mackin (Ca)
Coventry 9, Canton 3 (6)
At Canton (Monday, May 3)
Coventry (8-3) 204 120 — 9-9-2
Canton (3-7) 010 002 — 3-3-3
Abby Boya and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Boya; LP: Butterfield (0-1); 2B: Loren Mossey (Canton); HR: Erin Mackey (Canton), Lily Rand (Coventry)
2021 NCCC softball
|Team
|NCCC
|Overall
|Granby
|10-0
|11-0
|Somers
|9-1
|9-2
|Coventry
|8-3
|8-3
|Ellington
|6-3
|7-3
|East Granby
|5-3
|5-3
|Stafford
|6-4
|6-4
|Rockville
|4-4
|6-4
|Canton
|4-6
|4-7
|Bolton
|2-6
|3-6
|Windsor Locks
|2-7
|2-7
|East Windsor/SMSA
|1-7
|3-7
|Suffield
|1-8
|1-9
|HMTCA
|0-7
|0-8