Warriors rally to snap losing streak with win over Windsor Locks

CANTON, May 4, 2021 – The Canton High girls softball team scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to snap a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over Windsor Locks on Tuesday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Warriors (4-7, 4-6 NCCC) trailed by two runs after the visiting Raiders took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Canton got one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Olivia Daigneault, who was 2-for-2 on the day, led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on a successful sacrifice bunt from Alice Butterfield. Daigneault moved to third when Emily Garcia reached on a single.

Daigneault scored and tied the game at 5-5 thanks to an RBI single from Ashley Briggs, who was 2-for-3 in the game.

In the seventh inning, Canton struck early. Katelyn Horvath, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI, led off the winning with a single to right field. She moved to third base on Erin Mackin’s double to center field. Horvath scored the game-winning run on Loren Mossey’s ground ball to shortstop.

Horvath also added a two-run single in the third inning for the Warriors that gave them a 3-1 lead.

Pitcher Loren Mossey got the win on the mound for the Warriors, scattering five hits and striking out 10.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Canton. The Warriors dropped their fourth consecutive game on Monday in a 9-3 loss to Coventry. Patriots pitcher Abby Boya gave up just five hits and struck out 12.

Mackin hit a home run for the Warriors while Loren Mossey had a double, single and one RBI.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they Somers (9-2, 9-1 NCCC) at the high school beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 6, Windsor Locks 5

At Canton

Windsor Locks (2-7) 100 013 0 — 5-5-0

Canton (4-7) 102 011 1 — 6-10-3

Rene Homan and unknown; Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; WP: Mossey (4-6); LP: Homan; 2B: Erin Mackin (Ca)

Coventry 9, Canton 3 (6)

At Canton (Monday, May 3)

Coventry (8-3) 204 120 — 9-9-2

Canton (3-7) 010 002 — 3-3-3

Abby Boya and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Boya; LP: Butterfield (0-1); 2B: Loren Mossey (Canton); HR: Erin Mackey (Canton), Lily Rand (Coventry)

2021 NCCC softball

Team NCCC Overall Granby 10-0 11-0 Somers 9-1 9-2 Coventry 8-3 8-3 Ellington 6-3 7-3 East Granby 5-3 5-3 Stafford 6-4 6-4 Rockville 4-4 6-4 Canton 4-6 4-7 Bolton 2-6 3-6 Windsor Locks 2-7 2-7 East Windsor/SMSA 1-7 3-7 Suffield 1-8 1-9 HMTCA 0-7 0-8