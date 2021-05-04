Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Warriors rally to snap losing streak with win over Windsor Locks – The Collinsville Press
Softball

Warriors rally to snap losing streak with win over Windsor Locks

Canton’s Katelyn Horvath was 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Windsor Locks.

CANTON, May 4, 2021 – The Canton High girls softball team scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to snap a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over Windsor Locks on Tuesday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Warriors (4-7, 4-6 NCCC) trailed by two runs after the visiting Raiders took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Canton got one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Olivia Daigneault, who was 2-for-2 on the day, led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on a successful sacrifice bunt from Alice Butterfield. Daigneault moved to third when Emily Garcia reached on a single.

Daigneault scored and tied the game at 5-5 thanks to an RBI single from Ashley Briggs, who was 2-for-3 in the game.

In the seventh inning, Canton struck early. Katelyn Horvath, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI, led off the winning with a single to right field. She moved to third base on Erin Mackin’s double to center field. Horvath scored the game-winning run on Loren Mossey’s ground ball to shortstop.

Horvath also added a two-run single in the third inning for the Warriors that gave them a 3-1 lead.

Pitcher Loren Mossey got the win on the mound for the Warriors, scattering five hits and striking out 10.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Canton. The Warriors dropped their fourth consecutive game on Monday in a 9-3 loss to Coventry. Patriots pitcher Abby Boya gave up just five hits and struck out 12.

Mackin hit a home run for the Warriors while Loren Mossey had a double, single and one RBI.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they Somers (9-2, 9-1 NCCC) at the high school beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 6, Windsor Locks 5
At Canton
Windsor Locks (2-7)        100  013  0  — 5-5-0
Canton (4-7)                     102  011  1  — 6-10-3
Rene Homan and unknown; Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; WP: Mossey (4-6); LP: Homan; 2B: Erin Mackin (Ca)

Coventry 9, Canton 3 (6)
At Canton (Monday, May 3)
Coventry (8-3)          204  120  — 9-9-2
Canton (3-7)              010  002  — 3-3-3
Abby Boya and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Boya; LP: Butterfield (0-1); 2B: Loren Mossey (Canton); HR: Erin Mackey (Canton), Lily Rand (Coventry)

2021 NCCC softball

Team NCCC Overall
Granby 10-0 11-0
Somers 9-1 9-2
Coventry 8-3 8-3
Ellington 6-3 7-3
East Granby 5-3 5-3
Stafford 6-4 6-4
Rockville 4-4 6-4
Canton 4-6 4-7
Bolton 2-6 3-6
Windsor Locks 2-7 2-7
East Windsor/SMSA 1-7 3-7
Suffield 1-8 1-9
HMTCA 0-7 0-8
Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

