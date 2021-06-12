Avon’s Cole Hahn earns top 10 finish at State Open golf tournament

OLD LYME, June 12, 2021 – Amity’s Brett Chodos had four birdies and an eagle as he won the third annual State Open boys golf championship Saturday at Black Hall Golf Club. He beat Ellington’s Bradley Sawka by two strokes for the championship.

Avon senior Cole Hahn played in the tournament for the second time and finished tied for eighth with a 74. Hahn had three birdies in the tournament.

Avon’s Colin Barrett tied for 31st with an 83 while teammate Andrew Abbott was tied for 35th with an 84.

In the girls tournament, Berlin’s Libby Dunn beat Hall’s Anna DeSanto by one stroke, 81-82 win the State Open championship.

BOYS GOLF

Results from Saturday’s State Open boys golf championship at Black Hall Club in Old Lyme. Complete hole-by-hole results for all players at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3059335

Individual results

Medalist: Brett Chodos, Amity 69 on par 71 Black Hall Club; 2. Bradley Sawka, Ellington 71, 3. (tie) Sean Dowd, Granby and Chris Lang, Ridgefield 72, 5. (tie) Jonathan Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven; Michael Rothberg, Fairfield Prep and Colin Firda, St. Joseph 73; 8. (tie) Cole Hahn, Avon; Jake Ivan-Pal-Notre Dame-WH, Alex Elia, Wilton; Luke Stennett, Portland; Max Bos, Tolland and Nicholas DiNino, Glastonbury, 74; 14. (tie) Matthew Doyle, Hand; William Gregware, Conard; Charlie Dolan, Glastonbury, Jack Wise, Cromwell 75; 18. John Guerrera, Farmington, 76; 19. (tie) Matthew Downes, St. Paul, Cody Brew, Hall and Harrison Browne, Staples 78

Other local golfers

(tie) 31. Colin Barrett, Avon, 83

(tie) 35. Andrew Abbott, Avon, 84

GIRLS GOLF

Results from Saturday’s State Open girls golf championship at Black Hall Club in Old Lyme. Complete hole-by-hole results for all players at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3059335

Individual results

Medalist: Libby Dunn, Berlin 81 on the par 72 course at Black Hall; 2. Anna DeSanto, Hall 82, 3. Jensie-Rose Nicholas, Trumbull 83, 4. Morgan Peterson, Glastonbury 85, 5. (tie) Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph, Caroline Cermignani, Glastonbury and Meredith Norton, Hall, 86; 8. (tie) Kenna Roman, Berlin, Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire and Caroline McShea, Greenwich 87