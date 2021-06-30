Errors hurt Avon Legion in 3-1 loss to Bristol

BRISTOL, June 30, 2021 – The Avon American Legion baseball team committed five errors and gave up two unearned runs in a 3-1 loss to Bristol in Zone 1 action Wednesday night at Muzzy Field.

Errors figured in each of Bristol’s three runs. In the first inning, Bristol’s Adam Caron reached on an error and moved to second base. He scored on Ryan Fradette’s RBI single.

In the second inning, Bristol’s Trevor Nohilly drove in John Mactin, who singled and moved to second base on an error, for a 2-0 lead. Post 2 extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Jack Kozikowski singled, moved to second base on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Avon added a run in the seventh inning when the first two hitters of the inning reached on an error. Ben Angus’ two-out RBI single cut the lead to two, 3-1 but that is as close as Post 201 would get.

Angus (0-2) went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out three. Bristol hurler Matthew Beaucar also three a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out three in seven innings of work.

Max Raha was 2-for-3 for Post 201 while Emmett Borenstein had a double.

Avon returns to action on Thursday when they are scheduled to host Simsbury beginning at 5:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

Bristol 3, Avon 1

At Bristol

Avon (5-3) 000 000 1 — 1-4-5

Bristol (8-3) 111 000 x – 3-8-2

Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; Matthew Beaucar and unknown; WP: Beaucar; LP: Angus (0-2); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A)