Finally back on the field, West Hartford Legion blanks Avon, 11-0

AVON, July 11, 2021 – While the grass is getting greener and our underground aquifers get some needed replenishment, the combination days off for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and several days of afternoon thunderstorms left the Avon American Legion baseball team on the sideline.

It has been 12 days since Post 201 hit the field in Zone 1 action in a two-run loss to Bristol on June 30.

West Hartford pitcher Seth Ehrlich allowed just three hits and struck out six to lead visiting Post 96 to an 11-0 win over Avon on Sunday at Buckingham Field. Ehrlich went the distance on the mount for West Hartford (9-2, 8-2 Zone 1), giving up just one walk in seven innings of work.

West Hartford last played on June 30, too. But Post 96 was able to get 12 hits led by Alex Ciafone, who was 3-for-5 with a double and Joseph Dooley and Thomas LaSpada, who were each 2-for-4 with a double. Thomas Redden was 2-for-4 for West Hartford, which has a one-game lead over Meriden (6-3, 6-2 Zone 1) for first place in the zone.

Avon (5-4, 5-4 Zone 1) received doubles from Emmett Borenstein and Dylan Love along with a single from Ed Jankoski. Starting pitcher Danny Bae (2-2) took the loss, giving up 11 hits and fanning four in five innings of work.

Avon, which had three games washed out last week, has four games in six days this week beginning with a game at Meriden on Monday at Legion Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Avon will be at Newington on Tuesday night for a 5:45 p.m. start, at Berlin on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. start at Sage Park and close out the week with a game against Simsbury on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

West Hartford 11, Avon 0

At Avon

West Hartford (8-2) 101 024 3 — 11-12-0

Avon (5-4) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Seth Ehrlich and Thomas LaSpada; Danny Bae, Danny Galliher (6), Tyler Nyberg (7), Nick Amatulli (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Ehrlich; LP: Bae (2-2); 2B: Alex Ciafone (WH), Drew Seidman (WH), Joseph Dooley (WH), Thomas LaSpada (WH), David Cantarella (WH), Emmett Borenstein (A), Dylan Love (A)