Hard-hitting Plowboys rap out 17 hits in win over Crushers

BETHLEHEM, June 13 – Jon Wilson was 4-for-4 with a double and a triple while Ryan Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI to lead the hard-hitting Bethlehem Plowboys to a 12-2 Tri-State League win over Canton Crushers Sunday at Gallop Field.

The Plowboys (2-5) rapped out 17 hits – the second-highest number of hits that the Crushers have allowed in a single game in team history. Matt D’Amato was also 4-for-4 with five RBI for the Plowboys.

Ty Erickson went the distance on the mound for Bethlehem, scattering six hits and striking out seven to earn the win.

Canton (2-5) was led by Nick Michanczyk, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Michanczyk had a two-run single in the fourth inning after the Crushers had two runners reach on errors.

Jake Bryant, Sean Bahre, Jim Spirito and Heath Cotton each had singles for the Crushers.

Canton returns to action on Thursday night when they take on the expansion Torrington Twisters at 7 p.m. at Fuessenich Park in Torrington. The Crushers will close out the week by hosting Amenia on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Bethlehem 12, Canton 2

At Bethlehem

Canton (2-5) 000 200 0 — 2-6-1

Bethlehem (2-5) 114 240 x — 12-17-0

Jake Bryant, Cam Gaudett (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Ty Erickson and unknown; WP: Erickson; LP: Bryant (0-3); 2B: Nick Michanczyk (Ca), Jon Wilson (B); 3B: Wilson (B); HR: Ryan Reynolds (B)

2021 Tri-State W-L Terryville 6-0 Tri-Town 6-0 Amenia 5-1 Valley Ducks 3-3 Wolcott 4-2 Southington 4-2 Winsted 3-3 Burlington 2-2 Canton 2-5 Torrington Twisters 1-4 Bethlehem 2-5 Blasius Chevrolet (Waterbury) 1-7 Torrington Rebels 0-7

Sunday’s results

Bethlehem 12, Canton 2

Wolcott 13, Valley Ducks 9

Southington 14, Torrington Rebels 2

Saturday’s result

Amenia 15, Blasius 4

Friday’s result

Burlington 9, Torrington Rebels 1

Monday’s game

Bristol Knights (CTL) at Terryville

Tuesday, June 15

Terryville at Torrington Twisters, 7 p.m.

Winsted at Wolcott, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Terryville at Blasius, 5:45 p.m.

Valley Ducks at Tri-Town, 6 p.m.

Canton at Torrington Twisters, 7 p.m.

Southington at Amenia NY, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem at Wolcott, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington at Winsted, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Wolcott at Winsted, 9 a.m.

Valley Ducks at Terryville, 11 a.m.

Southington at Tri-Town, 1 p.m.

Burlington at Bethlehem, 1 p.m.

Amenia at Canton, 1 p.m.

Torrington Rebels at Torrington Twisters, 1 p.m.