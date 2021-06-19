Twisters handcuff Crushers for second win

TORRINGTON, June 17, 2021 – Pitchers Kyle Matthews and Jake Reynolds allowed just six hits and struck out 10 batters to lead the expansion Torrington Twisters baseball team to a 9-2 victory over the Canton Crushers Thursday night at Fuessenich Park in Tri-State League action.

Reynolds allowed two hits and fanned six in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Matthews also helped at the plate for the Twisters by going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Twister teammate D.J. Reynolds was 3-for-4 with one RBI as Torrington (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory.

Canton starting pitcher Taylor Riley struck out five in five innings of work on the mound.

The Crushers (2-6) had six players with a single hit. Jim Spirito and Mason Goodell each had RBI singles while Riley, Nick Michanczyk, Heath Cotton and Mike Sullivan each had singles for Canton, who have dropped four in a row.

Canton’s game with Amenia on Saturday at Bowdoin Field was postponed because umpires could not be secured for the game. It will be rescheduled.

The Crushers return to action on Thursday when they travel to Amenia, N.Y., to face the Monarches (6-1) at historic Doc Bartlett Field beginning at 7 p.m.

Torrington Twisters 9, Canton 2

At Torrington

Canton (2-6) 100 100 0 — 2-6-2

Torrington Twisters (2-4) 013 023 x — 9-11-2

Taylor Riley, Cam Gaudett (6) and Jake Bryant; Kyle Matthews, Jake Reynolds (4) and Case; WP: Matthews; LP: Riley (1-2); 2B: Owen Spino (T); Jimmy (T)

2021 Tri-State W-L Pct. Terryville 7-0 1.000 Tri-Town 7-0 1.000 Amenia 6-1 .857 Winsted 5-3 .625 Southington 4-3 .571 Wolcott 4-4 .500 Valley Ducks 3-4 .428 Burlington 2-3 .400 Bethlehem 3-5 .375 Torrington Twisters 2-4 .333 Canton 2-6 .250 Blasius Chevrolet (Waterbury) 1-8 .111 Torrington Rebels 0-7 .000

Monday’s result

Bristol Knights (CTL) at Terryville, ppd. rain

Tuesday’s results

Winsted 11, Wolcott 2

Terryville at Torrington Twisters, ppd. rain

Thursday’s results

Terryville 7, Blasius 0

Tri-Town 10, Valley Ducks 3

Torrington Twisters 9, Canton 2

Amenia, N.Y. 7, Southington 5

Bethlehem 11, Wolcott 0

Winsted 3, Burlington 2

Saturday’s games

Wolcott at Winsted

Southington at Tri-Town

Burlington at Bethlehem

Torrington Rebels at Torrington Twisters

Amenia at Canton, ppd. TBA

Valley Ducks at Terryville, ppd., TBA