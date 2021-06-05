Opportunistic Avon eliminates Wilton to earn spot in Class L semifinals

The Avon High baseball continues to take advantage of the opportunities placed in front of them.

The Falcons took advantage of seven walks and had eight players with one hit each as No. 12 Avon moved into the Class L semifinals with a 10-2 quarterfinal win over No. 20 Wilton on Saturday at Buckingham Field in Avon.

Avon moves into the state semifinals for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 1968. The Falcons (17-6) will face top-ranked Hand-Madison (19-2) on Tuesday at Palmer Field in Middletown beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Avon starting pitcher Daniel Bae (4-3) won his third straight game and his second decision in the Class L tournament. In five innings against Wilton, he allowed five hits, one run and struck out four. He walked just two.

Wilton starting pitcher Nevin Belanger walked seven batters in less than three innings of work and that contributed to Avon jumping out to a 5-1 lead after two innings.

In the first inning, Avon’s Ben Angus and Zack Aiello walked. Angus scored on Bae’s one-out double while Aiello scored on a sacrifice fly from Tabor Engle to give Avon a 2-1 lead.

In the second inning, Jesse Bernarduci walked, stole second base and went to third base on an infield out. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Nyberg. Angus and Aiello again coaxed walks from Belanger and scored when catcher Emmett Borenstein reached on an error for a 5-1 lead.

Avon added five more runs in the fifth inning. Bernarduci had an RBI single to right field to push the lead to 6-1. Nyberg grounded out to shortstop but drove in Bernaduci for the seventh run of the game. Later in the inning, Angus had a two-run single to left field.

Angus had one hit, three stolen bases and two RBI while Nyberg finished with a single and two RBI.

Against Hand, the Falcons will be looking for their first trip to a state championship game since 1968 when Avon beat Cromwell, 3-1 for their second state title in school history. Avon also won the Class S title in 1962.

Hand, which was ranked No. 5 in the latest GameTimeCT state coaches top 10 poll, is looking for their first state championship in baseball.

Avon 10, Wilton 2

At Avon

Wilton (11-9) 100 000 1 — 2-7-2

Avon (17-6) 230 050 x — 10-8-0

Nevin Belanger, Ryan Van Heyst (3), Ian Kineon (5), Jarue (6) and Chris Calderone; Daniel Bae, Harrison Engle (6) and Emmette Borenstein; WP: Bae (4-3); LP: Belanger; 2B: Bae (A), Jesse Bernarduci (A), Michael Fishwell (W)

Class L tournament

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Hand 5, Bethel 1

Avon 10, Wilton 2

Berlin 4, Windsor 0

Lyman Hall 7, North Haven 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Daniel Hand (19-2) vs. No. 12 Avon (17-6) at Palmer Field Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Berlin (20-3) vs. No. 22 Lyman Hall (12-9) at Palmer Field Middletown, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, June 11 or Saturday, June 12

At Palmer Field, Middletown, Time TBA