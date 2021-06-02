Falcons prevail in see-saw battle with Brookfield; Errors doom No. 7 Canton

BROOKFIELD, June 2, 2021 – In a game where the lead changed hands five times, the Avon High baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to eliminate No. 5 Brookfield, 10-7, in a second round Class L contest Wednesday.

Jesse Bernarduci hit his first home run of the season for Falcons while Zack Aiello was 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead Avon (16-6), which has won their last six games.

Brookfield (14-5) took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run double to right field from Nick Devin.

The Falcons took advantage of four walks in the seventh inning to make their move. Tyler Engle led off the inning with a walk and was followed by Dylan Love, who also walked. Lucas Lloyd was sent into pinch run for Love.

A one-out walk to Luke Coppen loaded the bases for Tyler Nyberg, who reached base on a fielder’s choice. While the Bobcats got a second out, it drove in a run (Engle) to tie the game at 7-7 and Lloyd followed by scoring on an error to give the Falcons an 8-7 lead.

Ben Angus walked and then stole second base while Nyberg stole third. Both scored on a two-run single to center field from Aiello for a 10-7 lead.

Emmett Borenstein was 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Falcons while Bernarduci was 2-for-4 with one RBI, his solo home run in the second inning.

Avon will host No. 20 Wilton (11-8) on Saturday in the quarterfinals at Buckingham Field.

Avon 10, Brookfield 7

At Brookfield

Avon (16-6) 013 200 4 – 10-13-0

Brookfield (14-5) 203 002 0 — 7-12-2

Ben Angus, Alex Grant (4) and Emmett Borenstein; Casey Katz, Nicholas Petta (3), Matt Guilbeault (5), Dylan Kayfus (7) and unknow; WP: Grant (4-1); LP: Guilbreault; 2B: Angus (A), Daniel Bae (A), Nick Mercing (B), Sam Weigel (B), Nick Devin (B); HR: Jesse Bernarduci (A)

Northwest Catholic 13, Canton 3

CANTON, June 2, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team simply made too many mistakes to advance in the Class S tournament. The Warriors committed four errors and gave up eight unearned runs in a 13-3 loss to Northwest Catholic Wednesday in the second round of the Class S tournament at Bowdoin Field.

Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (16-6) while Connor Clement hit his first home run of the season. Devin Brown and Shane Lapointe each had doubles for No. 7 Canton.

No. 23 Northwest Catholic (12-10) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals where they will take on No. 2 Nonnewaug (19-3).

Northwest Catholic 13, Canton 3

At Canton

NW Catholic (12-10) 320 105 2 — 13-9-3

Canton (16-6) 003 000 0 — 3-7-4

Ryan Micari, Riley Carew (6) and unknown; Tanner Quinn, Sammy Lincoln (4), Artie Hayes (6) and Connor Clement; WP: Micari; LP: Quinn (3-1); 2B: Devin Brown (Ca), Shane Lapointe (Ca); Garrett Fusco (NW) 2, Jack Daily (NW), Vincent Masalauskas (NW); 3B: Evan Curtis (NW); HR: Connor Clement (Ca)