Falcons prevail in see-saw battle with Brookfield; Errors doom No. 7 Canton

Zack Aiello was 4-for-5 with two RBI to help Avon beat Brookfield on Wednesday.

BROOKFIELD, June 2, 2021 – In a game where the lead changed hands five times, the Avon High baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to eliminate No. 5 Brookfield, 10-7, in a second round Class L contest Wednesday.

Jesse Bernarduci hit his first home run of the season for Falcons while Zack Aiello was 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead Avon (16-6), which has won their last six games.

Brookfield (14-5) took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run double to right field from Nick Devin.

The Falcons took advantage of four walks in the seventh inning to make their move. Tyler Engle led off the inning with a walk and was followed by Dylan Love, who also walked. Lucas Lloyd was sent into pinch run for Love.

A one-out walk to Luke Coppen loaded the bases for Tyler Nyberg, who reached base on a fielder’s choice. While the Bobcats got a second out, it drove in a run (Engle) to tie the game at 7-7 and Lloyd followed by scoring on an error to give the Falcons an 8-7 lead.

Ben Angus walked and then stole second base while Nyberg stole third. Both scored on a two-run single to center field from Aiello for a 10-7 lead.

Emmett Borenstein was 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Falcons while Bernarduci was 2-for-4 with one RBI, his solo home run in the second inning.

Avon will host No. 20 Wilton (11-8) on Saturday in the quarterfinals at Buckingham Field.

Avon 10, Brookfield 7
At Brookfield
Avon (16-6)                            013  200  4 – 10-13-0
Brookfield (14-5)                  203  002  0  — 7-12-2
Ben Angus, Alex Grant (4) and Emmett Borenstein; Casey Katz, Nicholas Petta (3), Matt Guilbeault (5), Dylan Kayfus (7) and unknow; WP: Grant (4-1); LP: Guilbreault; 2B: Angus (A), Daniel Bae (A), Nick Mercing (B), Sam Weigel (B), Nick Devin (B); HR: Jesse Bernarduci (A)

Northwest Catholic 13, Canton 3
CANTON, June 2, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team simply made too many mistakes to advance in the Class S tournament. The Warriors committed four errors and gave up eight unearned runs in a 13-3 loss to Northwest Catholic Wednesday in the second round of the Class S tournament at Bowdoin Field.

Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (16-6) while Connor Clement hit his first home run of the season. Devin Brown and Shane Lapointe each had doubles for No. 7 Canton.

No. 23 Northwest Catholic (12-10) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals where they will take on No. 2 Nonnewaug (19-3).

Northwest Catholic 13, Canton 3
At Canton
NW Catholic (12-10)            320  105  2  — 13-9-3
Canton (16-6)                        003  000  0  — 3-7-4
Ryan Micari, Riley Carew (6) and unknown; Tanner Quinn, Sammy Lincoln (4), Artie Hayes (6) and Connor Clement; WP: Micari; LP: Quinn (3-1); 2B: Devin Brown (Ca), Shane Lapointe (Ca); Garrett Fusco (NW) 2, Jack Daily (NW), Vincent Masalauskas (NW); 3B: Evan Curtis (NW); HR: Connor Clement (Ca)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

