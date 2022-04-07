Canton wins a pair in track opener; Hall is too much for Avon

The Canton High boys and girls track and field teams got their season off to a positive start with victories over East Windsor at the high school on Tuesday afternoon.

The Avon High boys and girls track teams battled a formidable opponent from Hall High on Wednesday at home and dropped their season-opening meets to the Warriors.

The Canton boys got three individual wins each from John Rottkamp in the 100 meters, 200 meters and pole vault and Nathan Cournean in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump in a 94-46 victory over East Windsor in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Thomas Purcell (800, 1,600), Liam O’Donnell (3,200, javelin) and Nicholas Holowesko (shot, discus) each won two individual events for Canton (1-0, 1-0 NCCC).

Jenna Cuniowski and Julia Lau each won three events to lead the Canton girls to a 111-25 win over East Windsor in NCCC action. Cuniowski earned wins in the 800 meters, triple jump and high jump while Lau swept the discus, javelin and shot.

Teammates Teia Tuccillo (100, 200) and Novalee Dean (100 hurdles, pole vault) won two events each for Canton (1-0, 1-0 NCCC).

Canton returns to action on Tuesday, April 19, when they host Coventry and Stafford at the high school beginning at 4 p.m.

Avon’s Paul Netland swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles but the Falcons dropped a 132-18 decision to Hall in CCC West action. Netland was just a half second off the school record with his winning time of 15.8 seconds in the 110 hurdles.

Freshman Oliver Lojewski won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6½ inches. Atticus Putt and Isiah Adams finished tied for third in the 100 meters with Putt finishing third in the 200 meters. Nils Jerger was third in the javelin.

In the girls meet, freshman Julia Freeman won the 200 meters with a time of 14.1 seconds with teammate Natalie Ith in second place with 14.32 seconds. Mareen Ek was second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:32.2 and second in the 3,200 meters with a new personal-best time of 11:46.1.

Hall (1-0) was too strong in a 138-12 win over the Falcons in the girls meet.

Avon returns to action next week when they host Northwest Catholic on Wednesday, April 13, with a meet beginning at noon in Avon due to spring vacation week.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Canton 94, East Windsor 46

At Canton

4×800: Canton 10:14.5

4×100: East Windsor 47.3, Canton 47.6

100: John Rottkamp (Ca) 12.0, Taylor Ribeiro (EW) 12.0, Jalen Ruff (EW) 12.45

200: John Rottkamp (Ca) 24.5, Rohando Pierre-Louis (EW) 24.9, Taylor Ribeiro (EW) 25.7

400: Ethan Neelev (Ca) 58,4, Rohando Pierre-Louis (EW) 59.05, Colin Geelan (Ca) 59.2

800: Thomas Purcell (Ca) 2:01.8, Josh Maddox (EW) 2:17.0, Garrett Dolin (Ca) 2:24.0

1,600: Thomas Purcell (Ca) 4:57.45, Josh Maddox (EW) 5:15.4, Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 5:40.9

3,200: Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 12:44.6, John Holowesko (Ca) 13:24.5

4×400: Canton 3:59.2, East Windsor 4:09.2

110 hurdles: Nathan Cournean (C) 16.2

300 hurdles: Nathan Cournean (Ca) 44.6, Lorenzo Resto (EW) 47.05, John Holowesko (Ca) 53.9

Shot: Nicholas Holowesko (Ca) 29-1, Broderick Wilczak (EW) 24-0, Jamir Bennett (Ca) 23-9

Discus: Nicholas Holowesko (Ca) 80-11, Alex Harraden (Ca) 66-7, Jamir Bennett (Ca) 54-8

Javelin: Liam O’Connell (Ca) 88-8, Ethan Neelev (Ca) 75-8, Michael Auretta (EW) 70-8

Long jump: Rohando Pierre-Louis (EW) 19-0, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 18-10½, Lorenzo Resto (EW) 18-0½

Triple jump: Nathan Cournean (Ca) 37-5, Hunter Bovee (EW)

High jump: Hunter Bovee (EW) 5-0, Edgar Rodriguez (EW) 4-9, Garrett Dolin (EW) 4-9

Pole vault: John Rottkamp (Ca) 10-0

Records: Canton 1-0, 1-0 NCCC; East Windsor 0-1, 0-1

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Canton 111, East Windsor 25

At Canton

4×800: Canton 13:09.9

4×100: East Windsor 56.3, Canton 58.8, East Windsor B 1:02.8

100: Teia Tuccillo (Ca) 13.75, Melanie Ramos (EW) 14.1, Julia Clayton (EW) 14.5

200: Teia Tuccillo (Ca) 29.4, Grace Asmar (Ca) 32.8, Aniva Gonzalez (Ca) 34.7

400: Juliana Cavanaugh (Ca) 1:08.05, Devin Allen (EW) 1:13.4, Kaitlyn Bicking (Ca) 1:15.1

800: Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 2:49.6, Stella Eck (Ca) 3:09

1,600: Kylie Wishneski (Ca) 7:14.9, Grace First (Ca) 7:16.8

3,200: Grace First (Ca) 16:22.2

100 hurdles: Novalee Dean (C) 19.8, Eleanor Wallace (Ca) 20.9, Fiona Griffin (Ca) 25.1

300 hurdles: Eleanor Wallace (Ca) 1:00.5, Kylie Wishneski (Ca) 1:01.4, Taylor Potter (Ca) 1:06.0

4×400: Canton 4:51.5, Canton B 5:15.9, East Windsor 5:28.9

Shot: Julia Lau (Ca) 28-6½, Lauren Marze (Ca) 24-8, Grace Biega (Ca) 22-5½

Discus: Julia Lau (Ca) 100-10, Grace First (Ca) 66-6, Grace Biega (Ca) 66-1

Javelin: Julia Lau (Ca) 87-9, Grace Biega (Ca) 52-0, Novalee Dean (Ca) 51-9

Long jump: Melanie Ramos (EW) 13-2, Aniva Gonzalez (EW) 12-0, Taylor Potter (Ca) 11-8½

Triple jump: Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 28-9¾

High jump: Jenna Cuniowski and Mia Bulgalewski (EW) 4-0, 3. Julianna Cavanaugh (Ca) 4-0

Pole vault: Novaleee Dean (Ca) 6-0

Records: Canton 1-0, 1-0 NCCC; East Windsor 0-1, 0-1