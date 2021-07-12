Crushers rally to beat Wolcott, 4-2 and snap three-game losing streak

WOLCOTT, July 12, 2021 – Steve Dubois’ bases-loaded single to left field in the top of the eighth inning helped the Canton Crushers snap a three-game losing streak in a 4-2 win over the Wolcott Scrappers in Tri-State League action Sunday night at BAW Field.

Dubois’ hit drove in two runs to give the Crushers (4-10) a two-run lead. Dubois was 2-for-4 in the game with three RBI. Canton reliever Jake Bryant retired the side to pick up his first win of the season in the mound.

Canton scored in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. Jim Spirito, who was 3-for-3 with a double, led off the inning with a double and moved to third base when Dubois flew out to center field. With two outs, Canton’s Jeff Mulhall got the big hit with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

In the eighth, Brian Phelps led off with a single and moved to second base when Bryant grounded out. Phelps moved to third base on Sean Bahre’s single. With one out, Spirito walked to load the bases and set the table for Dubois’ game-winning hit.

Canton’s Jim Michanczyk pitched a strong six innings, scattering four hits, six walks and striking out six. At the plate, he was 2-for-4. Bryant pitched two innings of scoreless relief to secure the win.

On Saturday, Phelps was 2-for-2 with Bahre getting a double but Amenia (9-2) shutout the Crushers, 4-0 at Bowdoin Field. Spirito pitched six strong innings, allowing eight hits and striking out four. Will Perotti hit a home run for the Monarchs while Mike Cipriano went the distance on the mound to earn the win for Amenia. Cipriano struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

Earlier in the week, Mike Sullivan had two hits and Spirito had a RBI single but Tri-Town dominated Canton in a 13-1 victory at Bowdoin Field.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday night when they host Winsted at 5:45 p.m. at Bowdoin Field and the Crushers close out the regular season with a doubleheader at Bowdoin Field on Saturday against the Southington 66ers beginning at 1 p.m.

Each team in the league qualifies for the playoffs this year. The playoffs begin on July 23 with a best-of-3 series. The top three teams earn a bye but the top two teams in the league will be playing in the Stan Musial state championship tournament on the weekend on July 24-25.

Canton 4, Wolcott 2 (8)

At Wolcott

Canton (4-10) 000 100 12 — 4-12-1

Wolcott (7-8) 001 100 00 — 2-4-0

Jim Michanczyk, Jake Bryant (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Negretti and Clark; WP: Bryant (1-3); LP: Negretti; 2B: Jim Spirito (Ca)

Amenia 4, Canton 0

At Canton (July 10)

Amenia (9-2) 100 120 0 — 4-8-0

Canton (3-10) 000 000 0 – 0-5-1

Mike Cipriano and T. Downey; Jim Spirito, Heath Cotton (7) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Cipriano; LP: Spirito (1-3); 2B: Leshawn Thrasher (A), Cipriano (A), Sean Bahre (Ca); HR: Will Perotti (A)

Tri-Town 13, Canton 1

At Canton (July 6)

Tri-Town (12-0) 230 800 0 — 13-11-0

Canton (3-9) 000 100 0 — 1-4-1

Chatfield, Livingston (6) and unknown; Cam Gaudet, Braedon Bean (4), Jim Spirito (5) and Jake Bryant; WP: Chatfield; LP: Gaudet (0-2); 2B: Ellis (T) 2, Gardella (T), Fabiaschi (T)

Tri-State 2021 Rec. Pct. Terryville 11-0 1.000 Tri-Town 12-1 .923 Amenia 11-2 .846 Bethlehem 8-6 .571 Torrington Twisters 6-6 .500 Winsted 6-6 .500 Wolcott 7-8 .466 Southington 5-8 .384 Blasius 5-8 .384 Valley Ducks 4-7 .363 Burlington 4-7 .363 Canton 4-10 .285 Torrington Rebels 0-14 .000

Saturday, July 10

Amenia 4, Canton 0

Terryville 8, Torrington Rebels 0

Terryville 6, Torrington Twisters 0

Sunday, July 11

Canton 4, Wolcott 2 (8)

Blasius 5, Tri-Town 2

Bethlehem 8, Winsted 7

Amenia 14-10, Torrington Rebels 7-0

Southington 7, Thunder Ducks 3

Torrington Twisters 6, Burlington 1

Wolcott 1, Bethlehem 0

Tuesday, July 13

Winsted at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Bethlehem at Blasius

Torrington Rebels at Tri-Town

Wolcott at Torrington Twisters

Thunder Ducks at Amenia

CTL Angels at Southington

Wednesday, July 14

Burlington at Terryville

Thunder Ducks at Torrington Twisters

Thursday, July 15

Winsted at Amenia

Torrington Twisters at Bethlehem

Friday, July 16

Terryville at Tri-Town

Blasius at Southington

Burlington at Wolcott

Saturday, July 17

Torrington Twisters at Winsted

Valley Ducks at Blasius

Southington at Canton (2), 1 p.m.

Bethlehem at Torrington Rebels

Tri-Town at Terryville

Sunday, July 18

Valley Ducks at Terryville

Burlington at Amenia

Monday, July 19

CTL Aftershocks at Torrington Twisters

Burlington at Winsted

Tuesday, July 20

Burlington at Blasius