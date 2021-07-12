Taking advantage of errors, Avon Legion rebounds with win over Meriden

MERIDEN, July 12, 2021 – The Avon American Legion baseball team took advantage of three Meriden errors in the second inning to build a five-run lead and earn a 7-5 victory Tuesday in Zone 1 action at Legion Field.

Avon Post 201 (6-4, 6-4 Zone 1) had a 1-0 lead after an RBI single from Danny Bae in the first inning.

Tied at 1-1 after an inning, Avon’s Matt Leopold walked with one out before Max Raha and Tyler Bonney each reached on infield errors to load the bases. Emmett Borenstein singled to center field to give Avon a 2-1 lead.

Post 201 extended the lead to 3-1 when Christian Boudreau hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Bae ripped a two-run double to centerfield to push the lead to 5-1. After another error allowed Dylan Love to reach base, Jacob Wirth hit a RBI single to give Post 201 a 6-1 lead.

Meriden (6-4, 6-3 Zone 1) chipped away at the lead to cut it two runs, 7-5, with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. But Bonney was able to get back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win and earn his first save of the summer.

Bonney was one of three Avon players with two hits each. Bonney was 2-for-5 with a stolen base while Bae was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Borenstein was 2-for-3 while Raha had a pair of stolen bases. Only two of Avon’s seven runs were earned.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Newington and Alumni Field for a 5:45 p.m. start.

State tournament format finalized

The state American Legion baseball committee finalized the 2021 state tournament that begins August 3. It will be a single-elimination tournament with 32 teams invited including six of the eight teams in Zone 1. The regular season ends August 1.

Avon 7, Meriden 5

At Meriden

Avon (6-4) 151 000 0 –7-9-0

Meriden (6-4) 110 102 0 – 5-5-4

Ed Jankoski, Tyler Bonney (6) and Jacob Wirth; John Vumback and unknown; WP: Jankoski (1-0); LP: Vumback (1-1); Save: Bonney (1); 2B: Danny Bae (A)